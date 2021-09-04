France | A candidate wants to take action to “counter the threat” Islamist

(Paris) Facilitating the expulsion of foreign Islamists, expanding the crime of “secret service with the enemy”: the patroness of the Île-de-France region with presidential ambitions, Valérie Pécresse, describes a series of measures to “fight the Islamists”. Threat ”in an interview with the Journal du Dimanche.

Of the 22,000 people listed for radicalization, “a quarter are foreigners” and “we have to expel all these foreigners who pose a threat to public order in France”, stressed Ms. Pécresse in particular.

“In the 1980s we displaced between 1,000 and 1,500 people a year. We absolutely have to reactivate this policy of absolute urgency because of the threat of disturbance of public order, ”she adds in this interview.

On the eve of the trial of the November 13, 2015 attacks, Ms Pécrese suggested “an infringement of the Criminal Code: Enemy intelligence”, planned for wartime, to extend “to the fight against terrorism”.

This, in their opinion, would help the judiciary to convict those who have attended meetings with terrorists, liked social media sites or advocated terrorism … If you get stuck in the fight against terrorism, it is done ‘on the basis of objective facts’.

The candidate for the nomination of the Right and Center for the 2022 presidential election also proposes in “all public functions, be it at the state, territorial or hospital level, including temporary workers”.

“It is more than a symbol, it is a necessary obligation with legal ramifications because today administrations or public corporations do not have the right to fire or fire a radicalized official,” he adds.

The President of the Île-de-France region also called for the “punishment” of coercions aimed at compelling women or young girls to wear a veil that “is not a piece of clothing like any other”.

Ms. Pécresse, who “declared herself ready to pass these bills within three months of our coming to power”, also spoke out in favor of “face recognition at the entrance of local public transport according to the files. Anti-terrorism”.

On this topic, Emmanuel Macron “developed and was aware of the situation. But it was still three years of blindness that left us far behind, ”she said.

Valérie Pécresse, too, is careful not to “harden his speech” in view of the President’s term in office, adding that “I made a large number of these proposals five years ago”.