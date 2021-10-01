France | Benalla trial ends, Macron’s former deputy charged with violence

(Paris) The French judiciary will announce its verdict on November 5th in the trial of Alexandre Benalla, the former employee of President Emmanuel Macron, who has been on trial for three weeks, among other things, for violent crimes during a demonstration in 2018.

The Benalla affair, a cascade of revelations highlighting this man’s actions at the heart of the French president’s security system, rocked the first part of Emmanuel Macron’s five-year term.

The former close associate of the President, now 30 years old and returned to the private sector, appeared in Paris on 12 offenses, most notably “violence in congregations” and “meddling in the role of police officer” during a “May 1st demonstration “. , 2018 in the French capital.

PHOTO NAGUIB-MICHEL SIDHOM, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE ARCHIVE

Former Elysee security officer Alexandre Benalla (wearing a police helmet with a visor from behind) was filmed harassing people on May 1, 2018 on the sidelines of a violent demonstration in Paris.

He is also suspected of having fraudulently used his diplomatic passports during Emmanuel Macron’s election campaign in 2017, forging a service passport and unauthorized carrying of a pistol.

The public prosecutor’s office demanded 18 months suspended prison sentence as well as a 500 euro fine, a five-year official ban and a ten-year ban on carrying weapons.

The prosecution also requested a one-year suspended sentence for Vincent Crase, a former employee of the En Marche presidential party! who formed a “duo” with Alexandre Benalla on May 1, 2018, and two and four months’ probation for two Paris police officers for transmitting CCTV images to Alexandre Benalla.

“I’m not an angel, I’m not doing it right […] Does that make me a delinquent? », Started the defendant in his last words in court.

“I always wanted to be good, on that day of May 1st I had a desire to serve, to be in the ministry (but) I never used myself,” he assured, recognizing a “mistake in the assessment”.

On the final day of the trial, Alexandre Benalla’s defense asked the court to “remove” the “media tide” that led to “excesses, drifts” and called for the defendant’s release for all prosecutions except the accused’s recognized use of diplomatic passports after his release from the lysée.

As since the beginning of the proceedings, the defense maintained that Alexandre Benalla had a flagrante delicto on the 1st “.

Vincent Crase’s attorney called for his release, except for carrying a gun.

On May 1, 2018, Mr Benalla was present as an observer with a police helmet at the security forces and was filmed harassing people on the sidelines of a violent demonstration in Paris.

The newspaper Le Monde revealed the affair in the summer of 2018.

The opposition very quickly denounced a “state affair”, the parliament was paralyzed and a judicial investigation was initiated. The following months were punctuated by a cascade of revelations and hearings from the parliamentary commission of inquiry up to the top of the state.