France dismantles black racist organizations and pro-jihad publishers

(Paris) The Black African Defense League (LDNA), which the Interior Minister described as a “racist” organization after the tensions in Val-de-Reuil (Eure), was disbanded in the Council of Ministers on Wednesday, said Gerald Darmanin on Twitter.

Posted on Sep 29, 2021 at 4:54 pm

In addition, the Ariège-based publishing house “Nawa” was dissolved in the Council of Ministers, in particular because of the distribution of “several works legitimizing jihad,” according to the Interior Ministry.

The LDNA promotes an ideology that encourages hatred, discrimination and violence based on origin and sexual orientation.

Extract from the resolution to dissolve

The French government also accuses her of “being regularly involved in organizing isolated” punch “actions or in demonstrations that commit acts of violence or incite violence”.

Contacted by AFP on Wednesday, the LDNA declined to comment.

Violent actions

At the beginning of September, Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin initiated the dissolution after violent “actions” in Val-de-Reuil (Eure). “I have decided to initiate the process to dissolve the Black African Defense League. The speeches made by this racist structure incite hatred and discrimination, ”he said.

The LDNA is defined on social networks as a “revolutionary movement to defend the rights of Afro descendants and Africans”. Almost 300,000 people have subscribed to his Facebook page. Its president and founder presents himself on his Twitter account as a “political activist, pan-African resistance fighter, freedom fighter, revolutionary”.

Several politicians, including members of the National Rally, have called for the association to be dissolved, especially since a demonstration against police violence organized in front of the US embassy in June 2020.

According to the minister, “his actions” caused “disturbances of public order” as in Val-de-Reuil (100 km north-west of Paris), where the organization organized demonstrations against the socialist mayor Marc. -Antoine Jamet after a week of tension that arose on September 5th in a fight between two children.

Government spokesman Gabriel Attal described this dissolution as a “strong measure” and said at the end of the Council of Ministers: “Our hand does not tremble when it comes to defending the republic against those who believe they can bend it.” He criticized the club for “trying to break into the Val-de-Reuil town hall”.

Against universalistic values

In addition, Darmanin had called for the dissolution of Nawa Verlag in mid-September, arguing that “his editorial line is clearly anti-universalistic and directly questions Western values. It has distributed several works that legitimize the jihad, ”the minister’s environment stated.

Mr. Attal accused him of “making the excuse of jihad”, “under the pretext of translation”.

The association, whose full name is called the “Nawa Center for Oriental Studies and Translation”, is an “associative publisher”, as we pointed out from a ministerial source.

It presents itself on its website as a publisher with “the will to promote the human and political sciences that come from the Muslim heritage”.

In a statement posted on Twitter on September 20, Nawa believes the allegations are “based almost entirely on hypothetical crimes of opinion and belief” and that “they impede freedom of expression and publication, which has in no way disrupted public order.” Date “.

For more than 10 years, Nawa’s works have “in no way justified terrorism, hatred or anti-Semitism, whatever criticism one may express,” the association assured.