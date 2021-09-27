France | Emmanuel Macron is attacked by an egg thrower during a catering fair

(Lyon) A man threw an egg at French President Emmanuel Macron in the corridors of the Salon International de la Restauration in Lyon on Monday. But the edible projectile ricocheted off his shoulder without breaking.

Posted on Sep 27, 2021 at 9:44 am

The author of the egg-litter, a man in Bermuda shorts, was arrested immediately.

“If he has something to say to me, let him come,” responded the head of state and asked for a meeting. “I will visit him afterwards,” he added.

Declining popularity

Emmanuel Macron’s popularity has fallen: 38% of the French say they are satisfied with the way the head of state has acted, while 59% of those surveyed say they are dissatisfied.

However, it is higher than that of its last two predecessors François Hollande (22%) and Nicolas Sarkozy (36%) at the same time in their respective mandates.

This incident occurred during his visit to the stands of the International Catering, Hotel and Food Fair (SIRHA), which opened in Lyon on Monday.

In the aisles of the show, professionals warmly thanked the President for the state aid paid during the crisis related to the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as for his morning announcement of an upcoming tax exemption for tips paid by card.

Encouragement too

“Thanks for the crisis management,” said one restaurateur. “Thanks, we could hold out for a year,” added another. “Well done for what you’ve done for restaurateurs,” added a third.

Supporters have also urged him for the 2022 presidential election – for which he has not yet revealed his intentions: “Another five years please” or “We are counting on you for 2022”, we heard.

On June 8th, Emmanuel Macron was slapped in the face by a man while on a trip to the south of France, sparking a wave of protests within the political class.

His attacker, sentenced to four months in prison, was released on September 21st.

In March 2017, Emmanuel Macron, then a candidate for the presidential election, had already been the target of an egg-throwing at the agricultural exhibition in Paris. An incident he called “part of folklore”.