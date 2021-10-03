France | Former minister and businessman Bernard Tapie was swept away by cancer

(Paris) Former French minister and businessman Bernard Tapie, once erected as a symbol of social success before being overwhelmed by legal troubles, died of cancer on Sunday at the age of 78.

“He left peacefully, surrounded by his wife, his children, his grandchildren and his brother who are present at his bed,” said his family in a statement to the La Provence press group.

“Goodbye my Phoenix”, Stéphane Tapie, one of his sons, posted on his Instagram account with a black and white photo of him and his father.

Alternating entrepreneur, TV presenter, singer, president of the football club Olympique de Marseille (OM), minister, actor or even press officer, Bernard Tapie died in his home in Paris.

His family said he would be buried in Marseille, “his city of the heart”.

A man lays a bouquet of flowers on a portrait of Bernard Tapie placed in front of the Velodrome de Marseille, the stadium where his former club, OM, plays.

A fighter ”

A rain of reactions poured in very quickly, starting with the French Prime Minister Jean Castex, who welcomed “a fighter”, “very committed against the extreme right, but above all for his club, his city, and the company. In short, a very committed one Man who gave everything and I think we saw him against the disease too ”.

French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte said they were “touched” by the death of Bernard Tapie, “whose ambition, energy and enthusiasm have inspired generations of French people”.

“This man, who had a fighting spirit to move mountains and win the moon, never laid down his arms and fought cancer until his last moments,” added a statement from the Elysee.

At the height of fame and success in the 1980s, the end of Bernard Tapie’s life was marked by illness and legal concerns.

Born in Paris on January 26, 1943 into a family of humble origins, the person known for his banter and banter was initially an extravagant and admired boss specializing in taking over companies in trouble before moving up to the rank of one Sulphurous was downgraded to entrepreneurs with questionable practices.

The man was also in politics: elected MP for Bouches-du-Rhône (southern France) in 1989 under the banner of the presidential majority of the socialist François Mitterrand, he was regional councilor, MEP and minister of the city in Pierre’s government for less than two months Bérégovoy (April-May 1992).

Bernard Tapie, who addressed the National Assembly in 1994 as a member of the Bouches-du-Rhône.

His televised duel with the leader of the Front National (far right) Jean-Marie Le Pen in 1989 set the mood.

A big sports fan, “Nanard” as he was often called, started a cycling team in 1983 that Bernard Hinault recruited before taking over OM three years later, which in 1993 became the first – and still the only – French club to win the prestigious European Champion Clubs’ Cup to win.

Bernard Tapie posed with the Champions League trophy in 1993.

” The chef ”

For many Marseille fans he remained “The Boss”.

It was also in OM that the first major affair involving him broke out, that of the rigged game between Marseille and Valenciennes, known as “VA-OM”, for which he was convicted of complicity in corruption and bribery of witnesses and sentenced to 165 days in prison 1997 year.

He is then convicted in other cases, particularly for misuse of corporate assets and tax fraud, leading to his forced liquidation and the loss of all of his mandates.

As a father of four, he also wore the hat of a press officer by acquiring the final titles of the Hersant group in 2012 and directing the group La Provence.

The Adidas case

Very weakened but still combative, Bernard Tapie appeared again last May before his judges in one of the aspects of “the affair of his life”, his almost 30-year financial conflict with Crédit Lyonnais over the resale of the sporting goods manufacturer Adidas.

Bernard Tapie was once the owner of Adidas.

“Madam President, to be honest, it is time we stopped doing this justice!” “, He raised the appeal court of the controversial arbitration proceedings, which took place in 2008, since then overturned in civil law, which had awarded him 408 million euros in his dispute with Credit Lyonnais.

Already interrupted for six months in autumn 2020, this process ended in the absence of the businessman, who was hospitalized again.

The public prosecutor’s office demanded a five-year suspended prison sentence for aiding and abetting fraud and misappropriation of public funds. The decision was expected on Wednesday.

In June he published a testamentary book with the journalist Franz-Olivier Giesbert entitled Bernard Tapie. Lessons about life, death and love, where he particularly returned to the “biggest” “bullshit” of his career, the sale of Adidas.