France | The health pass could be extended until July 31st

(Paris) In the face of a possible resurgence of the COVID-19 epidemic during the presidential elections in April 2022, the French government wants to give itself some leeway by extending the possibility of using the controversial health passport until July 31, 2022 on a bill that expected in the Council of Ministers on October 13th.

Posted on Sep 29, 2021 at 4:08 pm

Jérémy MAROT Agence France-Presse

The health pass was introduced last July until November 15th. To go further, a new vote is required.

The draft law increases the penalties for fraud with the health passport, up to five years imprisonment and a fine of 75,000 euros. And according to the same version sent to the Council of State, the current legal system, which allows to limit the movement of people locally or to close certain facilities in the event of increased spread of the virus, will also be extended until July 31, 2022.

However, attention will initially focus on the health passport, which was extended to 12-17 year olds on Thursday and this summer crystallized the anger of tens of thousands of people who took to the streets. On Saturday it was 60,000, a number that is steadily falling.

“What we want, what we are going to propose to Parliament, is to maintain the possibility (of) recourse” to the health passport for a few more months until the summer, said the government spokesman Gabriel Attal at the end of the Council of Ministers, while the legal possibility of its introduction of the pass expires on November 15th.

“We must give ourselves the opportunity to take measures to protect the French if necessary,” he added. “Our wish, our hope is that it doesn’t,” he insisted.

According to the text of the law, the government believes that “the risk of an epidemic flare-up remains high, especially as the winter period approaches, which promotes the acceleration of virus circulation and makes it impossible to immediately lift preventive health measures in the metropolitan area”.

The government, which in the last few weeks has been about the advisability of extending this instrument by just a few weeks or an epidemic flare-up, “as part of a campaign in which parliament is no longer part”, “to reset the health passport”, said Attal.

Due to the election campaign, the parliament should end its work in the public session at the end of February 2022, even if it can meet again if necessary.

“For us, it’s not about extending the restrictions indefinitely,” and “of course, thanks to the vaccination, we have reason to be optimistic,” said Attal. “But the past 18 months have shown us that we must always remain cautious and vigilant,” pleaded the spokesman.

After receiving the opinion of the State Council, there would then be “a parliamentary discussion”, Attal recalled, thereby brushing aside the criticism of the opposition, which accused the executive branch of stifling the debate.

“Whatever we do, the opposition will scream,” squeaks a close friend of the president and pleads for an extension of the health passport to the summer of 2022 from the fall. Because “as we get closer to the election, they’ll scream louder. It’s going to be a bad moment for us, but it’s not very serious,” he adds.

The passport became mandatory on July 21st in places with more than 50 people. It was then expanded to include hospitals other than emergencies, bars and restaurants, large shopping malls, and on August 30th to 1.8 million public contact workers by prefectural resolution.