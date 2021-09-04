France | Thousands of people still on the streets denouncing the health pass

(Paris) On Saturday, a few days after the start of the school year and the start of a vaccination campaign for those over 12, thousands of people again took to the streets in many cities in France to proclaim their denial of health passports.

In Paris, where five rallies were planned for this 8th Saturday of mobilization, thousands of demonstrators marched from the foot of the Eiffel Tower to the Invalides, at the call of the Patriots movement by Florian Philippot.

“We are boycotting this health pass […] We’re going to use a third dose of boycott. In the end this health passport will fall ”, announced Mr. Philippot and promised to go“ until a general strike if necessary ”.

On the way, some customers hissed at bars and restaurants calling them “collaborators,” noted AFP.

PHOTO THOMAS COEX, FRANCE PRESS AGENCY

The leader of the Patriots movement, Florian Philippot

Another procession, consisting of 500 people, most of them exposed, marched through the center of the capital, between the stock exchange and the royal palace, according to an AFP journalist. A third event of similar size ended on the Place de la Bastille.

In addition, isolated demonstrators broke into the Les Halles shopping center shortly before 5 p.m., which led to police intervention, AFP found.

According to an Odoxa Backbone Advisory Study published Thursday by Le Figaro, 67% of French people approve of the health passport, which President Emmanuel Macron has not ruled out, which will be extended beyond November 15.

In Marseille, thousands of people left the Old Port, the vast majority without a mask, in bright sunshine and with many French flags. “It’s always neither about the health pass nor about sheep. No to discrimination. No to bullying: Freedom, ”read a sign.

PHOTO ERIC GAILLARD, REUTERS

There were also 7,000 in Montpellier, 3,700 in Lyon, split into two processions, 2,900 in Nice, 2,700 in Lille, 2,400 in Nantes (3,950 last week) and 700 in Saint-Nazaire.

According to the prefecture, there were 1,500 demonstrators in Rennes (2,000 last week), on which we were under the signs “mRNA injection, solution for depopulation? “.

In Bordeaux, according to the prefecture, there were 2,900 “at the height” of the demonstration, 1,500 in Besançon and 2,200 in Strasbourg, in the midst of numerous French flags and several Phrygian caps.

“We’ll be fired on September 15th, I think that’s totally unfair. We save lives, we are there for the population, we are arrested, we no longer have the right to work just because the president has decided that we have to be put aside, ”said Norbert, a firefighter who refused to give his name to name.