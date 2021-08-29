France wants a UN safe zone in Kabul | Free press

France wants to create a structure to continue the evacuations after the withdrawal of the American army from Afghanistan. This should now be a topic in the UN Security Council.

Paris (dpa) – France wants to work with Britain to create a UN safe zone in Kabul so that evacuations can continue from there after the Americans withdraw.

This is the objective of a joint resolution during an emergency meeting of the United Nations Security Council on Monday, French President Emmanuel Macron said of the Sunday newspaper “Le Journal du Dimanche”.

“Our draft resolution aims to define a safe zone in Kabul that allows humanitarian operations to continue,” Macron said. “This would create a UN framework for urgent measures and, above all, would make all the actors involved face up to their responsibility, and allow the international community to maintain pressure on the Taliban.

“What we are trying to do is organize targeted humanitarian operations for evacuations which are not handled by the Kabul military airport,” Macron told the newspaper. “It’s about protecting these threatened Afghans and getting them out of the country in the coming days or weeks.” We will see if this can be done via the civilian airport in Kabul or via neighboring countries.

As Macron had already said on Saturday evening, France is discussing with the Taliban and with the involvement of the Arab emirate of the Gulf of Qatar new evacuations from Afghanistan after the planned withdrawal of the Americans by August 31.