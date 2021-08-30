Freight Transport Management Market 2021 Competitive Analysis- JDA Software, Manhattan Associates, CTSI – Global, Accenture PLC

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Freight Transport Management Market including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Freight Transport Management from 2021 till 2025. The report covers the pre COVID-19 historic data, impact of COVID-19 and post-COVID-19 (Corona Virus) impact on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The Freight Transport Management Market was valued at USD 23.70 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 41.52 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 9.8% over the forecast period 2020- 2025

Inquire for Sample Copy of this Report:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/01091745205/freight-transport-management-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2020-2025/inquiry?Mode=S48

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Freight Transport Management Market: JDA Software, Manhattan Associates, CTSI – Global, Accenture PLC, Descartes Systems Group Inc., DSV A/S, HighJump, CEVA Logistics, DB Schenker, Geodis and others.

Recent Developments:

– April 2019 – According to the National Infrastructure Commission, the government of the United Kingdom is planning to ban sales of diesel HGVs by 2040 at the latest as part of a plan to make the road and rail freight industry carbon-free by 2050. Over the next 30 years, heavy freight transport in the United Kingdom will increase by at least 27% and could rise by as much as 45%.

– April 2019 The Mastery Logistics Systems platform will bring centralized and automated appointment making and management. It will create a new automated tracking system based on very low-cost trackers attached to the freight and reported directly to shippers, and introduce widespread blockchain-based bills to accompany shipments and eliminate paperwork processing and invoice settlement.

Market Overview:

Intermodal transportation is an emerging trend in the market which uses more than one mode of transportation. Due to globalization, companies are trading at the international level which requires safer, more flexible, and high capacity transportation options. Improved operational efficiency in the movement of freight is a critical aspect of any countrys economy. The demand for goods and services is increasing, with the increase in population and globalization. To overcome various environmental concerns and security aspects of their operations, many shipping companies are opting for freight transport management solutions.

Scope of the Report

Freight transport management is the physical process of transporting commodities and merchandise goods and cargo by land, sea, or air. With mobility solution which is making rapid inroads into the logistics industry, the traditional landscape of the manual processes is getting replaced with automation impacting the standardized processes and workflows. Moreover, proper sharing and integration of data will substitute for full-scale control in the market.

Regional Analysis For Freight Transport Management Market:

North America (The United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

Market Key Trends:

Rail Freight to Account for a Significant Demand for Freight Management Solutions

– The rail freight transportation has had advantages over other modes in the areas of environmental performance, land use, energy consumption, and safety. Therefore, with the increased preference, the rail logistics environment has got complex and difficult to navigate, and companies need both rail cargo industry experience and information technology systems to manage them.

– This has resulted in the advent of a wide range of rail freight transportation management solutions, specifically designed for small freight trains, intermodal lines, and private factory rails that are challenged by the increasing operational complexity and a growing need to automate and/or streamline processes. The companies, such as DXC Technology and Goal Systems are inclining their product portfolio according to these needs.

– Moreover, the higher demand for rail freight transports will be the primary growth enabler for the market, specifically in the OECD countries. Owing to this, the rail freight transport management solutions are expected to witness a considerable growth over the forecast period.

Browse the Report Description And TOC:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/01091745205/freight-transport-management-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2020-2025?Mode=S48

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

-Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

-Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

-Analytical Tools: The Global Freight Transport Management Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Customization of the Report: This report can be customized as per your needs for additional data up to 3 companies or countries or 40 analyst hours.

Please connect with our sales team (sales@marketinsightsreports.com ).

About Us:

MarketInsightsReports provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. MarketInsightsReports provides global and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

Contact Us:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

sales@marketinsightsreports.com | irfan@marketinsightsreports.com