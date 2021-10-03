French military aircraft banned in Algerian airspace

(Paris) Algeria has banned French military planes from flying over its territory, which normally use its airspace to enter and exit the Sahelo-Sahara strip, where troops from anti-jihadist Operation Barkhane are stationed, said Sunday Speaker of the French General Staff.

Posted on Oct 3, 2021 at 8:34 am

This decision is related to tensions between Paris and Algiers, who on Saturday announced the “immediate recall for consultation” of their ambassador in Paris and expressed their “categorical rejection” of statements attributed to French President Emmanuel Macron, and in particular to themselves on “a politico system -military” in power in Algiers.

“This morning we learned from the filing of the flight plans for two planes that the Algerians are blocking the passage of their territory for French military planes,” said Colonel Pascal Ianni of the AFP news agency, confirming the information published by the daily Le Figaro. The staff did not receive any official notification of the decision, he said.

“This only marginally disrupts the flow of support, the planes have to adjust their flight plan, but this does not affect the operations or intelligence missions that France has carried out in the Sahel,” commented Colonel Ianni, ensuring that the French staff “had no concerns about this Time”.

Relations between Paris and Algiers have been very strained in recent days as the 60th anniversary of the end of the Algerian war and its independence draws nearer.

According to an article in the daily Le Monde reporting on Thursday a meeting between Mr Macron and young descendants of protagonists of the Algerian War (1954-1962), the French President estimated that Algeria was “built” after independence in 1962 a commemorative rent “maintained by the” politico-military system “.

According to Le Monde, Macron also invoked “a completely rewritten official story”, “not based on truths” but on “a speech based on a hatred of France”.

French Ambassador François Gouyette was also invited to the Algerian Foreign Ministry on Wednesday to be informed of a “formal protest” after Paris decided to cut visas for Algerians entering France in half.

The ban on Algerian airspace for French military aircraft is entering a delicate logistical phase for the General Staff, which began a few weeks ago to reorganize its system in the Sahelo-Sahara strip.

On the decision of Emmanuel Macron, France is about to leave the northernmost military bases of Mali (Kidal, Timbuktu and Tessalit) and to reduce the number of troops in the Sahel zone to 2,500 to 3,000 men by 2023, compared to more than 5,000 today.