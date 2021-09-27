French President Macron bombarded with eggs

During a food fair in the south-east of France, President Emmanuel Macron is bombarded with an egg in the crowd.

Lyon (AP) – French President Emmanuel Macron was bombarded with an egg during a food fair. Video footage showed how the well-boiled egg ricocheted off Macron’s shoulder on Monday without breaking.

Macron was in the crowd at Mass in Bron, near the city of Lyon, when a man pointed at him at point blank range. The 19-year-old shooter was immediately arrested, the Lyon prosecutor’s office announced. An investigation was underway against him for willful violence against an official. There was initially no official information on the motive for the egg attack.

This is not the first such attack for Macron: in 2017, the then presidential candidate was bombarded with an egg. At that time, however, things turned out less lightly for him: the raw egg burst on his head.