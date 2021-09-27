French President Macron bombarded with eggs |

Photo of uadmin uadminSeptember 27, 2021
0

During a food fair in the south-east of France, President Emmanuel Macron is bombarded with an egg in the crowd.

Lyon (AP) – French President Emmanuel Macron was bombarded with an egg during a food fair. Video footage showed how the well-boiled egg ricocheted off Macron’s shoulder on Monday without breaking.

Macron was in the crowd at Mass in Bron, near the city of Lyon, when a man pointed at him at point blank range. The 19-year-old shooter was immediately arrested, the Lyon prosecutor’s office announced. An investigation was underway against him for willful violence against an official. There was initially no official information on the motive for the egg attack.

This is not the first such attack for Macron: in 2017, the then presidential candidate was bombarded with an egg. At that time, however, things turned out less lightly for him: the raw egg burst on his head.

Photo of uadmin uadminSeptember 27, 2021
0
Photo of uadmin

uadmin

Related Articles

Photo of Asymptomatic people can develop severe sequelae later –

Asymptomatic people can develop severe sequelae later –

September 9, 2021
Photo of San Marino | The population decides on the legalization of abortion

San Marino | The population decides on the legalization of abortion

September 26, 2021
Photo of COVID-19 | Vaccination imposed on US military until mid-September

COVID-19 | Vaccination imposed on US military until mid-September

August 9, 2021
Photo of After the American withdrawal, concern on the “real faces” of Islamists |

After the American withdrawal, concern on the “real faces” of Islamists |

August 31, 2021
Back to top button