French soldier in Mali. killed

(Paris) A French soldier was killed in action in Mali on Friday morning, the Elysee announced in the evening, expressing President Emmanuel Macron’s “particularly strong emotions” in a tense context between Paris and Bamako.

Posted on Sep 24, 2021 at 4:23 pm

Master Corporal Maxime Blasco from the 7th Battalion of the Alpine Hunters of Varces (Isère) received the military medal “for the exceptional value of his services” in June, according to a press release from the Elysee.

His death brings the number of French soldiers serving in the Sahel since 2013 in the anti-jihadist operations Serval and then Barkhane to 52.

According to the members of the army, the victim was killed “during a reconnaissance and harassment operation by the Barkhane Force in Gourma, Mali” in the Gossi region near the border between Mali and Burkina Faso.

“Elements of an armed terrorist group were discovered early in the morning in the N’Daki ​​forest by a Reaper drone. A patrol of two attack helicopters was quickly deployed to neutralize them,” the staff continued.

A group of commands from the Barkhane Troop was then deployed on site to identify the area of ​​operation.

“The command group was taken at close range by other elements of the armed terrorist group. During this action, Master Corporal Maxime Blasco was hit by a sniper who was neutralized by the commandos. Very badly injured, Master Corporal Maxime Blasco quickly succumbed to his injuries, ”said the army press release.

This new death comes when Paris in August claimed in Mali the “neutralization” of the leader of the Islamic State jihadist group in the Greater Sahara (EIGS), Adnan Abou Walid al-Sahraoui, an operation that has been described as a “great success” for France became the time when his forces reorganize in the Sahel to focus on the fight against terrorism.

But she also intervenes in a tense context between Paris and the ruling junta in Bamako, which wants to sign a contract with the sulphurous Russian paramilitary company Wagner, which is described as close to Russian power. The head of French diplomacy, Jean-Yves Le Drian, warned that the use of these mercenaries was “incompatible” with maintaining French troops in Mali, who have been fighting against jihadists in the Sahel for eight years.

On January 2, two soldiers, including a woman, both from the 2nd Hussar Regiment Haguenau (Bas-Rhin), were killed in their light armored car (LAV) by an “improvised explosive device”. Five days earlier, three soldiers of the 1st Jägerregiment from Thierville-sur-Meuse (Meuse) were also victims of a self-made bomb.

Both fatal attacks were alleged by the Al-Qaeda-affiliated Support Group for Islam and Muslims (GSIM).