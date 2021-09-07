Fruit Juice Market Size, Challenges and Opportunities by 2021-26

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Fruit Juice Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global fruit juice market size reached 44.12 Billion Liters in 2020. Fruit juice is a non-fermented beverage that is commercially prepared by mechanically squeezing or macerating fresh fruits, including orange, pomegranate and guava, to obtain their pulp. Artificial flavors, stabilizers and preservatives are also added to the juices to enhance their taste and extend their shelf life. They are often characterized by a refreshing taste and an instantaneous boost of energy as they offer hydration to the body. Since they are rich in calcium, folate, vitamin A and C, magnesium and potassium, their regular consumption assists in digestion, boosts metabolism, aids in weight loss, and regulates cholesterol levels.

Global Fruit Juice Market Trends:

The global market is majorly driven by the rising awareness regarding the importance of personal health and physical fitness among individuals. This has impelled the masses to opt for healthy fruit juices instead of calorie-rich carbonated soft drinks or caffeinated beverages. This is further supported by the shifting dietary patterns and improving lifestyle preferences of the masses. The market is also driven by the launch of various fortified fruit juice variants in the market with high nutritional content. This, coupled with the introduction of preservative-free and sugar-free fruit juices with natural sweeteners, is expected to gain widespread prominence among health-conscious consumers. In addition to this, several players are heavily investing in high-quality packaging solutions to avoid spillage and spoilage of the packed product. As a result, they are widely utilizing multi-layered tetra packs that are available in varied sizes, ranging from jumbo to single-serve packages, to market their products, thereby creating a positive outlook for the market. Also, the rising popularity of cold-pressed fruit juices among the urban population, along with the inflating per capita income levels of individuals, is acting as another major growth-inducing factor. Some of the other factors contributing to the market growth include the easy product availability through online retail channels. On account of the aforementioned factors, the market is anticipated to witness stable growth during 2021-2026.

Global Fruit Juice Market Summary:

On the basis of the type, the market has been divided into 100% fruit juice, nectars, juice drinks, concentrates, powdered juice and others. Currently, juice drinks represent the most preferred product type.

Based on the flavor, the market has been classified into orange, apple, mango, mixed fruit and others. Amongst these, orange fruit juice accounts for the majority of the total market share.

On the basis of the distribution channel, supermarkets and hypermarkets exhibit a clear dominance in the market. Some of the other major segments include convenience stores, specialty food stores, online retail and others.

On the geographical front, Europe holds the leading position in the market. Other key regions include North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa.

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players. Some of these players include The Coca-Cola Company, PepsiCo, Inc., China Huiyuan Juice Group Limited, and Archer Daniels Midland Company.

Competitive Landscape:

The Coca-Cola Company

Pepsico, Inc.

China Huiyuan Juice Group Limited

WILD Flavors, Inc.

Breakup by Product Type:

100% Fruit Juice

Nectars

Juice Drinks

Concentrates

Powdered Juice

Others

Breakup by Flavor:

Orange

Apple

Mango

Mixed Fruit

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Specialty Food Stores

Online Retail

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Others)

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

