Fuel shortage at UK gas stations – army should help

London (AP) – Miles of traffic jams at petrol stations and desperate people unable to get to work or home. The UK fuel crisis also made headlines across the country on Tuesday.

Now even the army could help. As the government announced Tuesday night, the force’s truckers are preparing to deliver to gas stations. The background to the crisis is not a lack of fuel, but rather that it is not in the right place. It is estimated that there is a shortage of around 100,000 truck drivers in Britain, which has already caused bottlenecks in other areas, for example supermarket shelves have sometimes been left empty.

But the lack of sandwiches did not have the same effects as the crisis at the pump. After some gas station branches closed last week due to supply issues, many people tried to refuel quickly – and the situation got significantly worse. Doctors and nurses are now complaining about not coming to see their patients and trades people are worried about losing their jobs. On Tuesday afternoon, the government and the Petrol Retailers Association began to hope for a turnaround. Unlike the day before, only a third of gas stations indicated that they were sitting on dry land. But it is still far from relaxing.

London: Corona is responsible

According to the government, the root of the evil lies mainly in the corona pandemic and a backlog of driving test failures. Transport Minister Grant Shapps said on Tuesday that Brexit could also play a role. On the other hand, he said, leaving the EU has allowed the country to simplify the rules for driving tests.

If you believe the London government, the shortage of truck drivers is a global problem and even worse in countries like Poland than on the island. In Poland, however, there are no difficulties similar to those in Great Britain.

In fact, the subject of Brexit is now treated with sharp fingers. Neither the government nor the opposition seem particularly interested in engaging in a debate on the link between exiting the internal market and the economic turmoil in the country. Brexit opponent Andrew Adonis, who sits in the House of Lords for the Labor Party, has previously referred to the “Lord Voldemort of British politics” in reference to the villain of the Harry Potter novels, whose name is considered taboo.

Labor leader Keir Starmer is now refraining from criticizing Brexit. In this regard, he can be considered a burnt child. Starmer had vehemently pleaded for a second referendum during Brexit talks and wanted to reverse the EU exit. But it ultimately played into the hands of hard-line Brexit supporters around Boris Johnson, who stole the mostly-enthusiastic Brexit electorate from the Social Democrats in their traditional strongholds in the north of England.

Starmer, who replaced left-wing Jeremy Corbyn as party leader, now has everything to keep his own party united. No easy task, as the party’s conference in Brighton, southern England, earlier this week demonstrated. A former Corbyn ally has stepped down as a shadow cabinet member in the minimum wage dispute. Labor, it seems, is once again preoccupied with itself rather than criticism of government, even during one of the greatest crises of recent years.

In contrast, the candidate for chancellor of the SPD, Olaf Scholz, did not hesitate to associate the issue of Brexit with the shortage of drivers when he was approached by a British journalist on Monday. Attempts were made to prevent the British from leaving, he said. But they would have decided otherwise. It is now hoped that they will cope with the problems that arose. Former EU chief negotiator in Brexit negotiations Michel Barnier also made it clear: “Our most important capital is the internal market and a basic part of it is free movement. workers, “he told the BBC on Monday. Britain now faces the consequences of leaving the EU.