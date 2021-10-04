Fumio Kishida elected new head of government |

The land of the rising sun has a new prime minister. The 64-year-old was elected to succeed Yoshihide Suga by a majority vote of the coalition parties.

Tokyo (AP) – Former Japanese Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida has been elected as the new head of government. As expected, the competent lower house of the national parliament elected the 64-year-old conservative to succeed Yoshihide Suga with a majority of votes from the coalition parties.

Kishida, who for many years served as foreign minister under former right-wing conservative prime minister Shinzo Abe, is keen to introduce his cabinet following his election as head of government.

According to Japanese media, Kishida wants the lower house to be re-elected on October 31. Until now, it was expected that the legislative elections would take place in the first half of November. Under his predecessor Suga, the polls for his ruling LDP party had fallen in the wake of the Corona crisis. In the meantime, however, the number of infections has dropped sharply in view of the now high vaccination rate and the state of emergency was lifted a few days ago.

