Fumio Kishida will become Prime Minister of Japan on Monday

(Tokyo) Former Japanese Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida won the race for leadership of the ruling party on Wednesday, making him the country’s new Prime Minister.

Posted on Sep 29, 2021 at 6:50 am

Mari Yamaguchi Associated Press

Your first challenges will be to revive an economy hard hit by the COVID-19 pandemic and strengthen the alliance with the United States to address the growing security threat in the region. Japan is facing growing Chinese influence and the nuclear threat posed by North Korea.

Fumio Kishida succeeds Yoshihide Suga, who resigned just a year after taking office last September.

As the new leader of the Liberal Democratic Party, Fumio Kishida is expected to be officially elected Prime Minister by MPs next Monday. His party controls the Japanese parliament with the support of a coalition.

To win the race for the party leadership, Fumio Kishida defeated the popular vaccination minister, Taro Kono, in the second ballot. He initially won the first round with four candidates with one vote.

It appears that the majority of the party heavyweights were on the side of Mr. Kishida, who embodied stability at the expense of Mr. Kono, a more marginal politician who embodied change.

In addition to the challenges of governance in the country, the new party leader will have the task of changing the arrogance reputation of the political formation, which was strengthened under his predecessor. He enraged the population for his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and for his insistence on holding the Tokyo Olympics despite the health crisis.

The conservative Liberal Democratic Party has long been in power in Japan, but it needs to change things quickly as the general election approaches in two months. Its support for voting intent is in free fall.

Fumio Kishida advocates growth and the redistribution of wealth according to a model he calls “new capitalism”. According to him, the economy only benefited from the economy during the reign of Shinzo Abe, the longest-serving prime minister in the country’s history.

Overall, according to Yu Uchiyama, Professor of Political Science at the University of Tokyo, no major changes are expected in the country’s main diplomacy or security policy.