Functional Food Ingredients Market Growth, Future Prospects And Competitive Analysis (2020-2030)

Functional Food Ingredients Market: Overview

The expanding demand for clean label foods among a considerable chunk of the populace and the rising awareness about the importance of consuming nutritional foods will bring good growth prospects for the functional food ingredients market during the forecast period of 2020-2030.

Health problems like diabetes and obesity are increasing at a rapid pace over the years due to the changing lifestyle of a substantial number of individuals. Hectic routines, new food habits, liking for junk food, and demographic aspects are leading to a change in diet habits. At the same time, the awareness about the importance of staying fit and healthy is increasing exponentially. Thus, many people are trying to be fit by consuming healthier and clean-label foods. These factors bode well for the growth of the functional food ingredients market.

Functional food ingredients are bioactive compounds that are used for creating functional food products. These ingredients can be obtained from various sources such as microorganisms, marine sources, inorganic raw materials, etc. The associated advantages with functional food ingredients make them a hit among many food manufacturers, ultimately contributing to the growth trajectory of the global market for functional food ingredients.

The overwhelming use of functional food ingredients across applications in pharmaceuticals, food and beverages, animal feed, personal care, and others will bring tremendous growth opportunities. Based on product, the functional food ingredients market can be segmented into polydextrose, maltodextrin, omega-6, omega-3, protein hydrolysate, pectin, probiotics, modified starch, conjugated linoleic acid, and mung bean protein.

Functional food ingredients have a plethora of benefits. They help in prevention of diseases, boost energy levels, and promote good health. In addition, they assist in tackling high postprandial blood glucose and also assist in reducing cholesterol. These problems are common, especially among the elderly. Thus, the growing aging population will accelerate the growth prospects of the functional food ingredients market to a considerable extent.

Functional Food Ingredients Market: Competitive Dimensions

The functional food ingredients market is highly fragmented. Many players in the functional food ingredients market are involved in fierce competition for gaining a prominent position in terms of the consumer base. The players indulge in research and development activities. These activities help in discovering insights that play a crucial role in revenue-generation aspects. All these factors eventually help in increasing the growth rate of the functional food ingredients market.

Strategic collaborations are vital for enhancing the growth structure of the functional food ingredients market. Many players are involved in these activities frequently to increase their influence across the functional food ingredients market.

Some well-entrenched players in the functional food ingredients market are Ingredion Incorporated, Kemin Industries, Inc., Golden Grain Group Limited, Kerry Group, Tate & Lyle PLC, Cargill, Incorporated, and DuPont.

Functional Food Ingredients Market: Key Developments

The functional food ingredients market is full of novel developments. Many developments take place across the global market. Some of them have the power to accelerate the growth opportunities. The prominent ones are as follows:

Planterra, a plant-based meat company recently partnered with MycoTechnology, a fermented protein ingredient company to introduce new functional ingredients.

Biosearch Life, a biotechnology company, was acquired by the Kerry Group, a pioneer in the functional food ingredients market.

Such developments help in boosting the growth opportunities across the functional food ingredients market.

Functional Food Ingredients Market: Regional Insights

The expanding awareness among consumers regarding the consumption of healthy and clean food across North America will make it a dominant region among others in terms of functional food ingredients market growth. Europe is also stated to observe promising growth due to the rise in prevalence of obesity and other health disorders.

