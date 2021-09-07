Fusion Splicer Market Report 2021, Size, Share, Growth, Analysis and Forecast to 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Fusion Splicer Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,”the global fusion splicer market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% during 2021-2026.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

A fusion splicer is used for fusing or welding two fibers together to form a single unit with the help of an electric arc. Under the influence of heat, the fibers are joined with a small gap between them that allows optical light signals to pass through them. Fusion splicing is extensively utilized for numerous applications, owing to the low variable costs and less reflectance associated with the process. It is also employed to achieve low transition losses and offer enhanced stability to the joints. As a result, it is widely gaining prominence across the defense, aerospace and telecommunication sectors.

Market Trends:

The global market is primarily driven by the growing adoption of cloud-based infrastructure and the increasing requirement for high-bandwidth networks. Consequently, there has been an increase in the uptake of fiber optic cables as their utilization ensures reliable transmission of data. Since fusion splicers are essential in the joining of two fiber optic cables end to end and restoring severed lines, this is providing a boost to the market growth. Along with this, the growing integration of video, voice and data networks with extensive fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) arrangements is creating a positive outlook for the market. Governments of several countries are also offering technical assistance and investing in the expansion of broadband networks and FTTH deployments, which, in turn, is propelling the demand for fusion splicers. Furthermore, several manufacturers are launching compact and lightweight splicer variants that are integrated with advanced technologies, which are gaining widespread prominence among end users. Other factors, including extensive research and development (R&D) in the field of fiber optics, are driving the market further.

List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:

Fujikura

GAO Tek

Ilsintech

INNO Instrument India Pvt. Ltd.

Nanjing Jilong Optical Communication Co. Ltd.

Precision Rated Optics

Signal Fire Technology Co. Ltd.

Sumitomo Electric Industries

The Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd

Breakup by Offering:

Hardware

Software and Services

Breakup by Product:

Single Fiber Fusion Splicer

Ribbon Fiber Fusion Splicer

Special Fiber Fusion Splicer

Breakup by Alignment Type:

Core Alignment

Cladding Alignment

Breakup by Application:

Telecommunication

Cable TV

Enterprises

Aerospace & Defense

Others

Breakup by Geography:

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East & Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

