Futurologist Rolf Kreibich – “We have to compromise”

The life of Rolf Kreibich, it can be said without exaggeration, took an adventurous course: escape from the GDR, slanderous suspicion of collaboration with the Stasi, first president of the Freie Universität Berlin. And that’s just a small snippet.

Even his college subject mix was more than unusual in the 1960s. He first studied math and physics at the Free University, FU for short, and later sociology. And Kreibich had a pretty good idea of ​​what to do with it:

“That was one of the main reasons why I turned to futurology then. In the United States, there were already groups that worked together in an interdisciplinary way and achieved fantastic results. And it became to me increasingly clear that the real problems are not linear to physics, not to chemistry, but between the social sciences and the natural sciences.

Ahead of its time

Today, Rolf Kreibich is considered a renowned futurist. Since 1990 he has been Director of the Secretariat for Future Research at the Free University of Berlin. He received several awards for his work, including the Federal Cross of Merit.

Kreibich has just published a new book: “Shaping Humanity for the Future. A Case for a Second Light and Sustainable Development”. “Second Light”, what does it mean exactly?

“If we keep thinking,” says the physicist, “that we have to act selfishly and keep things safe just for ourselves, then that’s no longer enough for future development. We have to compromise.” It is also important “that our judicial system focus much more on social justice”.

Understanding of the “last generation”

It therefore also expresses a certain understanding of the protests, for example of the activists of the “last generation”.

“The fact that young people today think they are the last generation that is actually still able to live on this earth is not entirely wrong. We have a whole series of so-called tipping points, whether in the protection of the climate, whether in biodiversity or this contamination of the seas.

Shaped by war

According to Kreibich, a life devoted to science was not predetermined. “My parents were not scientifically oriented at all. My mother was a seamstress, my father a clerk.” Born in Dresden in 1938, he was shaped by war.

“So I really wanted to enter the political sphere. Of course, that was not possible in the GDR, because I realized early on how brutal the GDR could be.” Kreibich had seen student friends “who defended democracy” being sentenced to several years in prison.

Even before the construction of the Wall, Kreibich fled to the West, a spontaneous decision, according to the scientist. After a campaign of leaflets, the Stasi searched for him and others. Later, Kreibich helped other people flee to the West. As a so-called escape helper, he also brought his wife, mother, and other family members to join them. This would later lead to him getting into trouble with the Office of Constitutional Protection.

The youngest university president in the world

Kreibich continued his studies at the Free University of West Berlin, where he also enrolled in sociology.

For seven years, starting in 1969, Kreibich served as the first president of the Free University, until then the university was run only by rectors. At that time, at the age of 30, he was considered the youngest university president in the world. And this at a turbulent time.

“The student movement was raging in the streets and on the campuses. And we had several important tasks with the university law. The president was then responsible for everything, both for the academic field and for the service field, for teaching and the research.”

Rolf Kreibich: “Making humanity fit for the future. A plea for a second light and sustainable development »

CHRISTMAS-Verlag, Oberhausen 2021

368 pages, €19.80

In 1980, Rolf Kreibich was suddenly accused of collaborating with the Stasi. The allegations seem absurd. It was hard to believe that he could have organized his father-in-law’s, brother-in-law’s and sister-in-law’s complicated escape without help. He was therefore mistaken for a Stasi informant.

“Ultimately,” says Kreibich, “these allegations were proven to be baseless.”

Today, at the age of 84, the former FU president has committed himself to a “United Nations House”. He should one day represent in Berlin the symbol that “this Berlin is a very peaceful city”, says Kreibich. “The house must become a center of information, communication and cooperation.”

