Gambling Market Size, Opportunities, Key Growth Factors, Revenue Analysis, For 2021–2030

This market research report includes a detailed segmentation of the global Gambling market by Casino, by Lotteries, by Poker, by Betting and by Bingo & others. The market research reports 888 Holdings, Bet-at-home.com, Betfair Entertainment, Ladbrokes Betting & Gaming, and Unibet as the major vendors operating in the global gambling market.

Gambling Market Overview:

Infoholic’s market research report predicts that the global Gambling market will grow at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period. The market for Gambling industry is expanding all around the globe as many governments are making extra efforts to increase tax earnings and attract an increasing number of tourists. Many countries have already legalized and some on the verge of legalizing the gambling industry due to the economic benefit it offers. The gambling market is mostly observed in developed countries where proper compliance is present and strict regulations are followed.

According to the Gambling industry analysis, Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share of the global Gambling market in 2016. The reason for the market’s growth in the Asia Pacific is due to the emergence of major casinos in the region that are operated by the US-based companies which divert some of the US overseas-derived businesses to the region. North America has the second largest market share after the Asia Pacific among all the regions.

Competitive analysis and key vendors

The gambling industry is growing at a rapid pace in the last few years with people showing tremendous interest in playing games for entertainment all around the world. The gaming activities which were traditionally played in casinos, game parlours, bookmakers are now increasingly being played online. This has paved the way for online gaming to be one of the fastest growing segments in the gambling industry.

The gambling market is extremely dynamic in nature with business models changing at a rapid pace. This has led to many software and technology companies, regulators, attorneys, operators, media, payment solution providers, and investors to majorly focus on this industry. Many countries are coming forward to develop the gambling industry and encourage its growth because it generates tourism revenue for the country.

Some of the key vendors in the Gambling market are:

888 Holdings

Bet-at-home.com

Betfair Entertainment

Bwin Party

Ladbrokes Betting & Gaming

Paddy Power and

Unibet

Gambling Market Research by Types

Digital gaming

Offline gaming

Gambling Market Research by Product

Casino

Lotteries

Poker

Betting

Geographical segmentation

The gambling market is analyzed by six regions – North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. These regions will grow at an impressive rate during the next five years. Asia Pacific is a high growth region in this market due to the emergence of major casinos in the region that are operated by the US-based companies which divert some of the US overseas-derived businesses to the region. The regions are analyzed according to the types and product category. Country-wise analysis of leading countries in these regions is covered in the report.

Benefits

The report provides detailed information about the usage and adoption of Gambling market in various applications and regions. With that, key stakeholders can find out the major trends, drivers, investments, vertical player’s initiatives, government initiatives toward the product adoption in the upcoming years, along with the details of commercial products available in the market. Moreover, the report provides details about the major challenges that are going to have an impact on market growth. Additionally, the report gives complete details about the business opportunities to key stakeholders to expand their business and capture revenues in the specific verticals. The report will help companies interested or established in this market to analyze the various aspects of this domain before investing or expanding their business in the Gambling market.