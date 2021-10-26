Gaming Controller Market Outlook with Growth Potential by 2027 – Nitendo, Nvidia Corporation, Razer Inc., Sony Corporation

The APAC gaming controller market is expected to grow from US$ 730.2 million in 2019 to US$ 1,479.3 million by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.7 % from 2020 to 2027.

The presence of developing economies, such as China, India, South Korea, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Taiwan, makes Asia a developing continent. Stable economies and surging technological advancements support the growth of various industries and markets in the region. Moreover, digitalization of economies and industries such as gaming, and rising disposable income of the middle-income class group are among the factors propelling the overall economic growth of the region and driving it from a developing to developed phase.

Major key players covered in this report:
• Guillemot Corporation S.A.
• HORI USA
• Logitech
• Mad Catz Global Limited
• Microsoft Corporation
• Nitendo
• Nvidia Corporation
• Razer Inc.
• Sony Corporation

APAC Gaming Controller Market Segmentation

APAC Gaming Controller Market – By Product

  • Gamepad
  • Joystick
  • Trackball
  • Throttle Quadrant
  • Light Gun

APAC Gaming Controller Market – By Compatibility

  • PC & Mobiles
  • Console 

APAC Gaming Controller Market – By Connectivity

  • Wireless
  • Wired

APAC Gaming Controller Market – By Distribution

  • Online
  • Offline

Reasons to buy report

  • To understand the APAC gaming controller market landscape and identify market segments that are most likely to guarantee a strong return
  • Stay ahead of the race by comprehending the ever-changing competitive landscape for APAC gaming controller market
  • Efficiently plan M&A and partnership deals in APAC gaming controller market by identifying market segments with the most promising probable sales
  • Helps to take knowledgeable business decisions from perceptive and comprehensive analysis of market performance of various segment form APAC gaming controller market
  • Obtain market revenue forecast for market by various segments from 2020-2027 in APAC region.

