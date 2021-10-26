Gaming Controller Market Outlook with Growth Potential by 2027 – Nitendo, Nvidia Corporation, Razer Inc., Sony Corporation

The APAC gaming controller market is expected to grow from US$ 730.2 million in 2019 to US$ 1,479.3 million by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.7 % from 2020 to 2027.

The presence of developing economies, such as China, India, South Korea, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Taiwan, makes Asia a developing continent. Stable economies and surging technological advancements support the growth of various industries and markets in the region. Moreover, digitalization of economies and industries such as gaming, and rising disposable income of the middle-income class group are among the factors propelling the overall economic growth of the region and driving it from a developing to developed phase.

Major key players covered in this report:

• Guillemot Corporation S.A.

• HORI USA

• Logitech

• Mad Catz Global Limited

• Microsoft Corporation

• Nitendo

• Nvidia Corporation

• Razer Inc.

• Sony Corporation

APAC Gaming Controller Market Segmentation

APAC Gaming Controller Market – By Product

Gamepad

Joystick

Trackball

Throttle Quadrant

Light Gun

APAC Gaming Controller Market – By Compatibility

PC & Mobiles

Console

APAC Gaming Controller Market – By Connectivity

Wireless

Wired

APAC Gaming Controller Market – By Distribution

Online

Offline

Reasons to buy report

To understand the APAC gaming controller market landscape and identify market segments that are most likely to guarantee a strong return

Stay ahead of the race by comprehending the ever-changing competitive landscape for APAC gaming controller market

Efficiently plan M&A and partnership deals in APAC gaming controller market by identifying market segments with the most promising probable sales

Helps to take knowledgeable business decisions from perceptive and comprehensive analysis of market performance of various segment form APAC gaming controller market

Obtain market revenue forecast for market by various segments from 2020-2027 in APAC region.

