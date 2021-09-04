GaN on Diamond Semiconductor Substrates Market – Companies Increase Focus on IoT amid Poor Market Sentiments during Coronavirus Crisis

Companies Increase Focus on IoT amid Poor Market Sentiments during Coronavirus Crisis

Despite the short-term negative outlook created by the coronavirus crisis, stakeholders in the GaN on diamond semiconductor substrates market are expected to capitalize on emerging technologies such as 5G, Internet of Things (IoT), and high-performance computing. Companies are ensuring business continuity by performing operational risk assessment and considering the impact of disruptions on critical business functions.

The increasing number of emerging data and R&D centers is anticipated to create short- and long-term revenue opportunities for stakeholders in the GaN on diamond semiconductor substrates market. Companies are increasing efforts to have a complete visibility in supply chains to meet critical applications in defense and telecommunication sectors. They are considering the impact of alternative sourcing for raw materials in terms of changing regulatory requirements.

Limitations of GaN on Diamond Semiconductor Substrates in CVD Systems Affect Market Growth

The GaN on diamond semiconductor substrates market is projected to grow from US$ 30.69 Mn in 2021 and surpass US$ 142.05 Mn by 2031. However, GaN on diamond semiconductor substrates are linked with limitations in chemical vapor deposition (CVD) systems. Hence, companies are expected to collaborate with researchers to advance in the deployment of GaN on diamond semiconductor substrates in CVD systems.

On the other hand, GaN is gaining popularity as the building clock for power electronics. Theoretical limits on how much silicon MOSFETS (Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors) can be improved is translating into demand for GaN on diamond semiconductor substrates.

High Power 5G Wireless Segments Create Revenue Opportunities for Semiconductor Companies

The RFHIC Corporation – a communication equipment manufacturing company, has been gaining recognition for developing a new compound semiconductor material using GaN on diamond, which is predicted to revolutionize high power RF applications. Companies in the GaN on diamond semiconductor substrates market are taking cues from such findings to increase research in commercialized GaN on diamond transistors for defense, military communications, and RF energy industries.

Diamond is being desired by stakeholders in the GaN on diamond semiconductor substrates market, owing to its excellent thermal conductivity, high power density, and frequencies attainable up to 100GHz. With these advantages of GaN on diamond semiconductor substrates, stakeholders are unlocking incremental opportunities for various high power applications such as 5G macrocells, radars, and high power medical, scientific, and industrial systems. Companies are increasing efforts to penetrate into high power defense, ISM (Instrumentation, Scientific, and Medical), and high power 5G wireless markets. Manufacturers are aiming to be leaders in high power RF components.

GaN on Diamond Semiconductor Substrates Revolutionizing Military Radars, Jammers

The high power radio frequency (RF) power amplifiers are being used in military and commercial applications such as in radar systems, electronic warfare, and cellular base stations. Manufacturers in the GaN on diamond semiconductor substrates market are boosting their output capabilities since gallium nitride components are capable of emitting five times the radio energy of the previous technologies. Such findings are revolutionizing radars, jammers, and communications gear.