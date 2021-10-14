Gas Insulated Substation Market foreseen to grow exponentially over 2031

Gas Insulated Substation Market Forecast and CAGR

According to a research study, gas insulated substation market is set to witness steady growth during 2021-2031 with a CAGR of 8% to 9%. Demand from renewable power generation and rise in energy demand in urban increase will create higher opportunities for the market.

Although the market was not entirely affected highly amidst the pandemic, due to ever increasing energy demand as well as the importance of maintaining, disruptions in supply chain processes could have slightly impacted the same.

