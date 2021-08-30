Trending

Gastric Cancer Therapeutics Market to Witness Increased Revenue Growth Owing to Rapid Increase in Demand

High prevalence of gastric cancer is predicted to propel growth of the gastric cancer therapeutics market. as an example , consistent with The American Cancer Society, the U.S. is estimated to record about 26,560 cases of stomach cancer and about 11,180 people will die from this sort of cancer in 2021. Moreover, R&D in oral chemotherapy for the treatment of gastric cancer is additionally expected to assist in growth of the market. as an example , in January 2021, Ascelia Pharma AB announced the clinical development plan for Oncoral, with which the corporate has the chance to develop a completely unique oral chemotherapy for the treatment of gastric cancer.

Risk factors for gastric cancer may include smoking and a diet of highly processed or salty foods. Thus, high number of smokers is predicted to supply lucrative growth opportunities for players within the gastric cancer therapeutics market. as an example , consistent with the planet Health Organization’s, May 2020 Update, tobacco results in over 8 million deaths annually worldwide and over 7 million of these deaths are the results of direct tobacco use while around 1.2 million are the results of non-smokers being exposed to second-hand smoke.

Competitive Analysis

Major players operating within the gastric cancer therapeutics market include, Pfizer, Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Kuhnil Pharmaceutical/Daiichi Sankyo, BMS, AstraZeneca, Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd., Ascelia Pharma AB, Sanofi, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Ono Pharmaceutical, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Jiangsu HengRui Medicine, Gilead Bioscience, Celgene/Taiho, and Boston Biomedical.

Major players operating within the gastric cancer therapeutics market are focused on approval and launch of latest products to expand their product portfolio. as an example , in October 2020, AstraZeneca and Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited’s Enhertu (trastuzumab deruxtecan) received acceptance for its supplemental Biologics License Application and was granted Priority Review within the U.S for the treatment of patients with HER2-positive metastatic gastric or gastroesophageal junction adenocarcinoma.

Major players operating within the gastric cancer therapeutics market also are focused on adopting collaboration and partnership strategies to reinforce their market share. as an example , in October 2020, Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. entered into a clinical test collaboration and provide agreement with Eli Lilly and Company for the utilization of the anti-VEGFR2 antibody ramucirumab 1 within the ongoing multi-cohort phase 1/2 study FIDES-03 with the FGFR inhibitor derazantinib in advanced gastric cancer patients with FGFR genetic aberrations.

