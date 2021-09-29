Gaza Strip | No salary for unvaccinated contaminated officers

(Gaza) Unvaccinated officials in the Gaza Strip infected with the coronavirus will have their salaries stripped while on sick leave, the Hamas movement, which is trying to offset the slow pace of vaccination in the Palestinian enclave, said on Wednesday its control.

Posted on Sep 29, 2021 at 11:07 am

Hamas announced in August that all officials should be vaccinated, a measure to combat the spread of the virus to two million people.

As of October 1, Hamas-led government employees who fail to be vaccinated will not be paid while they are sick, Salama Marouf, head of the Islamist movement’s media office, said in a statement.

“Legal action must be taken against those employees who do not adhere to vaccination regulations,” he said.

According to the Gaza Strip Ministry of Health, more than 768,000 vaccines have been transferred to the Palestinian enclave, which has been blocked by Israel for nearly 15 years, but only about 140,000 residents have received two doses of the vaccine.

“We call on everyone to adhere to the precautionary measures and get vaccinated,” said Rami al-Abadla, head of the infectious diseases department at the Ministry of Health, in a statement.

In the occupied West Bank, another Palestinian territory ruled by the Palestinian Authority, a similar measure regarding sick leave for unvaccinated officials has been in place since the beginning of September ”.

In the West Bank, an area that Israel has occupied since 1967 and has a population of 2.8 million, more than 596,000 people have received two doses of the vaccine, according to the Ministry of Health.

Around 168,000 people have been infected in the Gaza Strip since the beginning of the pandemic, 1,375 have died. In the West Bank, more than 234,000 cases of illness have been officially recorded, including nearly 2,700 deaths, according to local authorities.