GCC Adult Diaper Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “GCC Adult Diaper Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the GCC adult diaper market is expected to exhibit XX growth during 2021-2026. An adult diaper is a disposable undergarment worn by individuals suffering from chronic health conditions. It is commonly available in flat, pad and pant-based variants and is manufactured using super-absorbent chemicals, breathable fabrics and polythene films. Adult diapers are widely used by individuals suffering from medical conditions, such as mobility impairment, dementia, diarrhea and incontinence. They aid in absorbing large volumes of fluids, preventing cloth stains caused by bladder leaks and eliminating odor. In comparison to baby diapers, adult diapers are comfortable to wear and are available in various sizes. As a result, these diapers are also widely used in the medical field due to their higher absorbing capacity.

The GCC adult diaper market is primarily being driven by the increasing geriatric population who are prone to chronic health conditions. Consumers are increasingly adopting disposable underwear and liners to prevent leaks and minimize the risk of infections. Moreover, various product innovations, such as the development of hypoallergenic materials and micro disposable hook fasteners to prevent rashes, are providing a thrust to the market growth. Other factors, including rising concerns regarding personal hygiene among the masses, along with the widespread adoption of biodegradable and sustainable diapers by the consumers, are anticipated to drive the market across the region. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the GCC Adult Diaper Market to continue its strong growth during the next five years.

Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Type:

Adult Pad Type Diaper

Adult Flat Type Diaper

Adult Pant Type Diaper

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Pharmacies

Convenience Stores

Online Stores

Others

Breakup by Country:

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Qatar

Oman

Kuwait

Bahrain

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

