Gcc Cat Food Market Analysis Report 2021, Growth, Top Companies And Forecast Till 2026

As per the latest report by IMARC Group, entitled “GCC Cat Food Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast to 2021-2026″, the GCC cat food size reached a value of US$ 95.64 Million in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026.

Cat food refers to a commercially prepared specialty food which is formulated based on the nutritional requirements of cats. It is made from both animal and plant derivatives rich in fats, proteins and carbohydrates. Apart from this, several other nutrients, such as vitamins, minerals and amino acids, are incorporated in cat food products during the manufacturing process so as to avoid nutritional deficiencies and provide long-term wellness to the cats. In comparison to other pets, cats are preferred by the GCC population as they are considered more sacred, cleaner and cheaper to buy and maintain.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

GCC Cat Food Market Trends: Cat food offers benefits such as maintaining weight and energy levels of the cats and preventing infections and allergies. Owing to the increasing awareness about the advantages offered by cat food, owners are now preferring it over home-cooked food. Additionally, due to a rise in the trend of pet humanization, a large section of the GCC population has started to treat their pets as a part of the family which has increased the demand for cat food products. Besides this, the manufacturers are introducing organic, grain-free and high-protein cat food variants in order to expand their consumer-base. Further, organized retail channels allow the owners to choose cat food from a variety of brands at one place. The expansion of these channels in the region is bolstering the growth of the cat food market.