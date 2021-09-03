GCC Egg Powder Market Report, Industry Overview, Growth Rate and Forecast 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, “GCC Egg Powder Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026“, the GCC egg powder market size is expected to continue its steady growth during (2021-2026).

Egg powder is a powdered product of eggs, prepared by dehydrating and spray drying raw eggs. Powdered egg has less weight per volume compared to the whole egg and longer shelf life but has a similar composition and retains the same nutritional value. As a result, it is widely used in the production of a range of products, such as baked goods, cosmetics, skincare products, etc.

The GCC egg powder market is primarily propelled by the involvement of various NGOs and government bodies that works to improve the health conditions of the rural population. The introduction of egg powder as an essential part of health supplementary diet plans is driving the product demand. Additionally, the growing consumer health consciousness is leading to a shift from high-calorie food products towards a protein-rich diet, including egg powder. Furthermore, the growing adoption of egg powder to formulate numerous skin care and hair care products due to its nourishing properties is expected to further bolster the demand for egg powder in the GCC region over the forecasted period.

GCC Egg Powder Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

Breakup by Type:

Whole Egg Powder

Yolk Egg Powder

White Egg Powder

Breakup by End Use:

Bakery

Sauces, Dressings and Mixes

Others (Desserts, Dietary Supplements, Pharma, etc.)

Breakup by Country:

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Qatar

Oman

Kuwait

Bahrain

