GCC Halal Cosmetics Market Report, Industry Overview, Growth Rate and Forecast 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, “GCC Halal Cosmetics Market Size: Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026“, the GCC halal cosmetics market grew at a CAGR of around 14% during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market expects to continue its strong growth during 2021-2026.

Halal cosmetics refer to beauty products manufactured using ingredients that are permissible according to Islamic Sharia law. These cosmetics include a wide variety of color fragrances, cosmetics, and products for skincare, haircare, and body care. Such products are free from ingredients prohibited for consumption by Muslims, such as alcohol, animal-derived ingredients, etc.

In the GCC region, the wide presence of the Muslim population and the increasing compliance of halal certification are primarily catalyzing the demand for halal cosmetics. Moreover, the rising concerns towards the harmful effects of synthetic and alcohol-based cosmetic ingredients are also propelling the market growth. Additionally, the market is further catalyzed by the increasing number of working women in the region, leading to the rise in sales for premium and high-quality halal cosmetics. Apart from this, several international brands are also introducing halal cosmetic range into their product portfolios to serve the specific needs and preferences of consumers in the GCC region. Furthermore, the increasing penetration of e-commerce platforms offering a broad range of product options, door-step delivery services, secured payment gateways, etc., are expected to further drive the market for halal cosmetics across the region.

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

GCC Halal Cosmetics Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

  • Amara Halal Cosmetics,
  • Clara International Beauty Group,
  • Iba Cosmetics,
  • Lush, OnePure LLC,
  • PHB Ethical Beauty Ltd.,
  • Sampure Minerals
  • The Halal Cosmetics Company.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of Product TypeDistribution Channel and Country.

Breakup by Product Type:

  • Personal Care
    • Skin Care
    • Hair Care
    • Fragrances
    • Others
  • Color Cosmetics
    • Face Cosmetics
    • Eyes Cosmetics
    • Lips Cosmetics
    • Nail Cosmetics

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

  • Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
  • Specialty Stores
  • Online Stores
  • Others

Breakup by Country:

  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Oman
  • Qatar
  • Turkey
  • Others

