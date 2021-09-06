Gcc Machine Tools Market Report 2020-2025: Regional Analysis By (Saudi Arabia, Uae, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait, Bahrain)

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “GCC Machine Tools Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the GCC machine tools market size is currently witnessing moderate growth. Looking forward, IMARC Group, the market is expected to continue its moderate growth during 2020-2025. Machine tools are used for performing a wide range of operations, including cutting, drilling, grinding, rubbing, etc. Various tools are utilized to improve product uniformity and minimize the manual efforts required. In GCC countries, a wide variety of machine tools is available, ranging from small workbench mounted instruments to large devices that are mostly deployed across the automotive, aerospace, manufacturing, and electronics industries.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Market Trends:

The increasing penetration of industrial automation trends to enhance productivity and reduce the manual workload is bolstering the demand for machine tools in the GCC region. Additionally, the rising number of small and medium enterprises (SMEs), along with stringent evaluation criteria pertaining to product standardization, is also augmenting the market growth. Moreover, with the growing environmental concerns, machine tools are gaining traction in the region as they help to minimize scrap during the production process. Besides this, several technological advancements, coupled with the emergence of innovative machine tools, will continue to drive the demand for machine tools in the GCC region over the forecasted period.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Tool Type:

Metal Cutting

Metal Forming

Accessories

Breakup by Technology Type:

Conventional

CNC (Computerized Numerical Control)

Breakup by End Use Industry:

Automotive

Aerospace and Defense

Electrical and Electronics

Consumer Goods

Precision Engineering

Others

Breakup by Country:

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Qatar

Oman

Kuwait

Bahrain

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2014-2019)

Market Outlook (2020-2025)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

