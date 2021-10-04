GCC Non-Alcoholic Beer Market 2021, Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth and Forecast

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, “GCC Non-Alcoholic Beer Market Size: Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026″, the GCC Non-Alcoholic beer market to continue its moderate growth during the next five years.

Non-alcoholic beer refers to a temperance beverage with an alcohol content of around zero percent. It is a manufactured with the help of various ingredients like malt, water, yeast, etc. Non-alcoholic beer is dealcoholized and offer multiple health benefits, including improved heart health and liver functions, reduced chances of intoxication, control of alcohol dependency, etc. It is one of the preferred beverages among various because of the absence of alcohol by volume (ABV).

In the GCC countries, the wide presence of the Muslim population is driving the market growth as the Islam Sariah Law forbids alcohol consumption. Furthermore, the rising popularity of innovative flavors in non-alcoholic beer, especially among the millennial population, is also catalyzing the market growth in the region. Besides this, the inflating disposable income levels and improving consumer lifestyles are enabling increased expenditures on premium non-alcoholic beverages. Additionally, the introduction of malted beverages by several international players to cater to the cultural traditions and beliefs, is further augmenting the GCC market. Numerous other factors, such as the growing availability of non-alcoholic beer across multiple online channels and brick-and-mortar stores, are projected to continue driving the market growth in the GCC region.

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Competitive Landscape:

Barbican (Aujan Group Holding),

Anheuser-Busch InBev,

Carlsberg Breweries A/S (Carlsberg Group),

Heineken N.V. (Heineken Holding N.V.),

Swinkels Family Brewers.

Breakup by Brewery Type:

Macro Brewery

Micro Brewery

Others

Breakup by Technology:

Restricted Fermentation

Dealcoholization

Others

Breakup by Flavour:

Flavoured

Unflavoured

Breakup by Packaging:

Glass Bottles

Metal Cans

Others

Breakup by Distributional Channel:

Direct Sales

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Specialty Stores

Online Retail

Others

Breakup by End User:

Institutions

Direct Consumers

Breakup by Country:

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Oman

Kuwait

Bahrain

Qatar

