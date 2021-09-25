General elections have started in Iceland

One day before the parliamentary elections in Germany, there will also be elections in Iceland. Prime Minister Katrín Jakobsdóttir is popular with his left-green movement – but there are also criticisms.

Reykjavik (dpa) – A day before the general elections in Germany, the Icelandic people started to elect a new parliament.

Polling stations on the North Atlantic island are open until 10 p.m. local time – in Germany it is already midnight. The first partial results should be announced shortly after, the final result should be known on Sunday morning.

Benefiting from its remoteness, Iceland weathered the Corona crisis better than most other countries in Europe. After a year and a half of the pandemic, the issue of health was particularly important in the election campaign alongside climate change and the environment.

Iceland, a non-EU country, with its approximately 360,000 inhabitants, has been ruled by Prime Minister Katrín Jakobsdóttir for four years. The 45-year-old is popular in the country, but her left-green (V) movement is felt by some who, after the last parliamentary elections in 2017, formed an unusual governing coalition with the Conservative Independence Party (D) and the Rural-Liberal Progress Party (B) was received.

According to the polls, the Greens on the left must therefore expect a loss of voice. However, Jakobsdóttir could remain in power. “She is very popular as Prime Minister, even with people who do not vote for their party,” political scientist Eva Heida Önnudóttir of the University of Iceland in Reykjavik told the German news agency.

The Althing parliament in Reykjavik has 63 seats, so a coalition needs at least 32 seats for a majority. Önnudóttir expects a close race. For political scientist Ólafur Thórdur Hardarson, it seems that Jakobsdóttir’s tripartite alliance is losing its majority. Like Önnudóttir, he thinks it is possible that a future government will be made up of four or even five center-left parties.