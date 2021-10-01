General Mokoko back behind bars in the Congo

(Brazzaville) General Jean-Marie Michel Mokoko, 74, a former 2016 presidential candidate convicted of endangering national security, was returned to prison on Friday after a year of hospital treatment, his lawyer said, protesting the measure.

Posted on Oct 1, 2021 at 9:46 am

“The general was reinstated in Brazzaville Detention Center this morning while his cell was not rearranged,” Yvon Eric Ibouanga told AFP. “It is not a human decision, because by then he will have had physiotherapy treatment that is far from over,” he complained.

On Friday morning, users of the military hospital, where the general had been interned for a year, noticed a heavy presence of elements of the gendarmerie. They embarked and took him back to the detention center.

The government and prison authorities have not yet commented on the reasons for this reinstatement.

Mokoko defeated by Nguesso

The unsuccessful candidate for the 2016 presidential election, the results of which he never recognized despite the victory of President Denis Sassou Nguesso (78 years old, 37 of whom were cumulatively in power), General Mokoko was arrested shortly after this election, officially for “attacking the interior.” Safety”. of the state “and” illegal possession of weapons of war “.

He was then tried and sentenced to 20 years of forced labor in 2018.

In the event of illness, the former chief of staff (1987-1993) was evacuated to Turkey, where he was treated between July and August 2020. The officer had remained interned in the hospital since his return.

Before he returned to the cell, his lawyers required the authorities to give him a medical report that he was recovered and to be released from the military hospital. “We didn’t notice any of this,” said Mr Ibouanga.