general with assault rifle talks about air traffic in Kabul | Free press

Wunstorf (AP) – The commander of the German evacuation mission in Afghanistan does not dare to predict when Kabul airport will be able to accommodate civilian planes again.

“The civilian part on the south side (of the airport) has been destroyed,” Brigadier General Jens Arlt said after returning to Germany at Wunstorf air base near Hanover. He still carried his assault rifle when he was out of action.

It will be difficult to restore the buildings and the necessary security structure there, he said. Vulnerable people are said to have left the military part of Kabul airport alone. Germany hopes that local staff and others can also leave Afghanistan with civilian planes in the future.

Arlt spoke of a “very dynamic mission” between Kabul and the Uzbek capital Tashkent. He succeeded in alleviating humanitarian needs. “This mission will shape me, it will shape all of us,” the general said. “I am happy to be back in Germany.” The soldiers who had returned home returned home by bus from Wunstorf that night.