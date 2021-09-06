Genotyping Assay Market Key Insights, Profiling Companies and Growth Strategies

Global Genotyping Assay Market: Overview

The global genotype assay market is expected to increase remarkably in the years to come due to the rise in occurrences of diseases that are genetically acquired all over the world. The measurement of genetic difference of a single nucleotide polymorphisms or SNPs across other members of a particular species is known as genotyping.

There are different variations to the global genotyping assay market based on product and service, technology, application, and end-users. On the basis of product and services, the global market for genotyping assay is classified into reagents and kits, genotyping services, instruments, and bioinformatics. The instruments segment is further categorized into sequencers and amplifiers, and analyzers while the bioinformatics segment is further grouped into services and software. Among these, the reagents and kits segment holds a dominant share in the market as per the 2017 records.

With respect to technology, the global genotyping assay market is further categorized into microarrays, polymerase chain reaction, sequencing, capillary electrophoresis, and matrix-assisted laser desorption or ionization-time of flight mass spectrometry. On the basis of application, the market for genotyping assay is further labelled as pharmacogenomics, personalized medicine and diagnostics, animal genetics, and agricultural biotechnology. As per end user, the market is further categorized into biopharmaceutical and pharmaceutical companies, research and diagnostic laboratories, and academic institutes.

The report presented above is a complete evaluation of the global genotyping assay market with major focus on market dynamics. It also includes the market drivers, restraints, and trends, and opportunities. The above presented report also offers geographical and other segmentation of the market.

Global Genotyping Assay Market: Trends and Opportunitie

The global genotyping assay market is propelled by a number of factors. One among them is the increase in the number of genetic diseases all around the world. Following that is the general awareness regarding personalized medicine all around the world especially in the developed regions of the world.

Another important factor anticipated to boost the growth of the global genotyping assay market is the decrease in the cost of DNA sequencing along with other technological advancements. Besides, surge in the drug development and increasing importance and awareness of drug development is also fueling the overall market.

Global Genotyping Assay Market: Regional Analysis

The global market for genotyping assay can be segmented geographically into the regions of North America, Latin America, Middle East and Africa, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Among these, the North American region is expected to dominate the overall market due to the rising incidence of genetic diseases and immediate measures that are taken accordingly especially in the developed regions of Canada and the U.S. On the other hand, Europe is also seen to be growing in terms of improved healthcare and medical facilities and hence, the market in Europe and Asia Pacific is expected to grow during the forecast period on account of developing medical infrastructure in countries of UK, France and Germany in the European region and India, China, and Japan of the Asia Pacific region.

Global Genotyping Assay Market: Companies Mentioned

Prominent players of the global genotyping assay market are Roche Diagnostics Limited, Fluidigm Corporation, Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., and Eurofins Scientific. The report studies in detail various strategies adopted by these companies and gauges the impact of the same on the overall market. It also conducts analyses to study strengths and weaknesses of the companies profiled.

