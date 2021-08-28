Geofoam Market to Witness a Pronounce Growth During 2026: Carlisle,Amvic Building Systems,Atlas Roofing Corporation

Global Geofoam Market 2021-2026, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The global market size for geofoam is estimated at USD 755 million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 1,037 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.5% between 2021 and 2026.

#Top Key Players- Carlisle (US), Amvic Building Systems (Canada), Atlas Roofing Corporation (US), Insulation Company of America (US), Foam Products Corporation (US), Jablite (UK), ThermaFoam, LLC (US), Expol (New Zealand), Pacific Allied Products, Ltd. (US), Airfoam (Canada), Harbor Foam (US), Groupe Legerlite Inc. (Canada), Drew Foam (US), and Plasti-Fab Ltd. (Canada).

“Extruded polystyrene is expected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period during 2021-2026”

Extruded polystyrene (XPS) is expected to grow at a faster rate during the forecast period owing to its increasing demand from insulation applications in the building & infrastructure sector is expected to lead to the growth of this segment.

“Road & highway construction is expected to grow at a faster rate during 2021-2026”

By end-use,road & highway constructionis expected to grow at a faster rate during the forecast period, owing to its extensive use in construction over poor soils, for the stabilization of foundations, in road widening, railway embankments, bridge abutments, and other applications.

“Structure foundation was the largest segment in 2020, in terms of value and volume ”

By application, Structure foundation was the largest segment in 2020, in terms of value and volume. Structure foundation is one of the most common applications of geofoam. Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) foam foundation blocks are gaining popularity in structural foundation applications because of their structural integrity, thermal barrier, durability, and low cost.

“South America is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period”

The growth of the market in the region is driven by the high demand for geofoam in Brazil, Argentina, and Colombia. Brazil is the largest economy in the region with the highest population and has undertaken various construction activities. Increasing construction spending in the region is further aiding the growth of the geofoam market.

Table Of Contents

1 Introduction

1.1 Objective Of The Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Market Segmentation

1.3.2 Regional Scope

1.3.3 Years Considered For The Study

1.4 Currency

1.5 Unit Considered

1.6 Scope-Related Limitations

1.7 Stakeholders

1.8 Inclusions & Exclusions

1.8.1 Geofoam Market, By Country: Inclusions & Exclusions

1.9 Summary Of Changes

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

Figure 1 Geofoam Market: Research Design

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.1.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.1.2.2 Breakdown Of Primary Interviews

2.2 Matrix Considered For Demand-Side

Figure 2 Main Matrix Considered For Assessing Demand For Geofoams

2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.3.1 Bottom-Up Approach

Figure 3 Market Size Estimation Methodology: Bottom-Up Approach

2.3.2 Top-Down Approach

Figure 4 Market Size Estimation Methodology: Top-Down Approach

Figure 5 Methodology For Supply-Side Sizing Of Geofoam Market

Figure 6 Methodology For Supply-Side Sizing Of Geofoam Market (2/2)

2.3.2.1 Calculations For Supply-Side Analysis

2.3.3 Forecast

2.3.4 Approach: Based On Global Market

Figure 7 Market Size Estimation Methodology: Top-Down Approach

2.3.5 Approach 4: Based On Type, By Region

Figure 8 Market Size Estimation Methodology: Bottom-Up Approach

2.4 Growth Rate Assumptions/Growth Forecast

2.5 Data Triangulation

Figure 9 Geofoam Market: Data Triangulation

2.6 Key Assumptions

2.7 Limitations

2.8 Risk Analysis

3 Executive Summary

Table 1 Geofoam Market Snapshot

Figure 10 Expanded Polystyrene Segment Projected To Lead Overall Market During The Forecast Period

Figure 11 Road & Highway Construction Segment Projected To Lead Geofoam Market During The Forecast Period

Figure 12 Structure Foundation Segment Projected To Lead Overall Geofoam Market During The Forecast Period

Figure 13 North America Accounted For Largest Share Of Geofoam Market In 2020

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Significant Opportunities In Geofoam Market

Figure 14 Increase Infrastructural Activities And Technological Developments To Drive The Geofoam Market

4.2 Geofoam Market, By Region

Figure 15 Geofoam Market In South America Expected To Grow At Highest Rate During The Forecast Period

4.3 Geofoam Market, By Type

Figure 16 Expanded Polystyrene Segment To Hold Largest Size Of Geofoam Market In 2020

4.4 Geofoam Market, By Application

Figure 17 Structure Foundation Segment Dominated The Geofoam Market

4.5 Geofoam Market, By End-Use

Figure 18 Road & Highway Construction Segment Dominated The Geofoam Market In 2020

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

Figure 19 Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, And Challenges In The Geofoam Market

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Wide Application Of Geofoams Due To Superior Properties And Extensive Cost Savings

Table 2 Geofoam Market, By Application

5.2.1.2 Low Cost Compared To Traditional Land Stabilization Materials

Figure 20 Impact Of Drivers On Geofoam Market

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Flammability And Vulnerability To Petroleum Solvents

Figure 21 Impact Of Restraint On Geofoam Market

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increasing Infrastructural Activities And Technological Developments In Geofoams

Figure 22 Projected Public And Private Infrastructure Spending, By Sector (2016–2040)

Figure 23 Global Infrastructure Investment In Different Sector

Figure 24 Impact Of Opportunities On Geofoam Market

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Limited Technical Knowledge And Awareness About Geofoams In Emerging Markets

5.2.4.2 Impact Of Covid-19 On Geofoam

Figure 25 Impact Of Challenges On Geofoam Market

5.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Figure 26 Geofoam Market: Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Table 3 Geofoam Market: Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

5.3.1 Bargaining Power Of Suppliers

5.3.2 Bargaining Power Of Buyers

5.3.3 Threat Of Substitutes

5.3.4 Threat Of New Entrants

5.3.5 Intensity Of Competitive Rivalry

5.4 Supply Chain Analysis

Figure 27 Overview Of Geofoam Supply Chain

Table 4 Geofoam Market: Supply Chain

5.4.1 Raw Materials And Their Suppliers

5.4.2 Manufacturers

5.4.3 Distributors

5.4.4 End-Use Industries

5.4.5 Ecosystem/Market Map

Figure 28 Ecosystem /Market Map Of Geofoam

5.5 Manufacturing Process/Technology Analysis For Eps Geofoam

5.5.1 Eps Geofoam

5.6 Average Pricing

5.7 Trade Data Statistics

Table 5 Country-Wise Import Of Polymers Of Styrene, 2019-2020 (Usd Thousand)

Table 6 Country-Wise Export Of Polymers Of Styrene, 2019-2020 (Usd Thousand)

5.8 Trends And Disruptions In Technology

5.8.1 Revenue Shift & New Revenue Pockets For Providers

Figure 29 Revenue Shift For Geofoam Market

5.9 Patent Analysis

5.9.1 Document Type

Figure 30 Number Of Patents Registered, By Type (2010-2020)

5.9.2 Patent Publication Trend

Figure 31 Patent Publication Trend, 2010-2020

5.9.3 Jurisdiction Analysis

Figure 32 Jurisdiction Analysis – Top Regions (2010-2020)

5.9.4 Top Companies/Applicants

Figure 33 Top Applicants/Companies With Highest Number Of Patents

Table 7 List Of Patents By Sekisui Plastics Co. Ltd.

Table 8 List Of Patents By Basf Se

Table 9 List Of Patents By Arkema S.A.

Table 10 List Of Patents By Kaneka Corp.

Table 11 Top 10 Patent Owners (Us) In Last 11 Years

5.10 Regulations

5.10.1 American Society For Testing And Materials (Astm)

Table 12 Astm D6817 Physical Property Requirements Of Esp Geofoam

5.10.2 Regulations Related To Expanded Polystyrene

5.11 Case Study Analysis

5.11.1 Geofoam Used As In-Fill Material For Construction Project At A High School In Encinitas, California

5.11.2 Geofoam Used In Construction Of National Highway In India

