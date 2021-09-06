Geographic Information System (GIS) Market Report 2021-2026 | Industry Trends, Market Share, Size, Growth and Opportunities

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Geographic Information System (GIS) Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global geographic information system (GIS) market reached a value of US$ 8.9 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to exhibit strong growth during 2021-2026.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Geographic Information System (GIS) refers to a computer-based system that creates a conceptualized framework for data analysis of a geographic location. It maps and organizes layers of findings and models the information into visualization. An integrated GIS system includes five components, namely software, people, hardware, data, and methods. This system is widely applied in various industries, such as planning, engineering, management, insurance, transport, business, and telecommunications.

Market Trends

The growth of the global GIS market can be primarily attributed to the increasing employment of the system in disaster management, smart city development, urban planning, and transport management. Additionally, the growing integration of cloud computing and artificial intelligence (AI) with GIS analytics is contributing to the market growth. Moreover, rapid advancements in GIS technologies like location-based data services and geo-analytics are some of the other factors supporting the market growth. The easy accessibility to cloud technology and spatial data is another factor driving the market growth across the globe further.

List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:

Autodesk Inc.

Bentley Systems Incorporated

Caliper Corporation

Computer Aided Development Corporation Limited (Cadcorp)

Environmental Systems Research Institute Inc.

General Electric Company

Geosoft Inc. (Seequent Ltd.)

Hexagon AB

Maxar Technologies Inc.

SuperMap Software Co. Ltd.

Topcon Corporation

Trimble Inc.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of component, function, device, end use industry and geography.

Breakup by Component:

Hardware

Software

Services

Breakup by Function:

Mapping

Surveying

Telematics and Navigation

Location-Based Services

Breakup by Device:

Desktop

Mobile

Breakup by End Use Industry:

Agriculture

Utilities

Mining

Construction

Transportation

Oil and Gas

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

