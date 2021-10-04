Georgia | Demonstration for the release of ex-President Saakashvili

(Tbilisi) Around 3,000 supporters of the imprisoned ex-president Mikheil Saakashvili demonstrated in Georgia on Monday to demand his release after he was arrested on his return from exile last week.

The crowd waved the red and white flags of the Caucasian country and gathered in front of the prison where the former leader is incarcerated, in the city of Roustavi, about forty kilometers from the capital Tbilisi.

“Saakashvili has rebuilt Georgia and is in prison. But those who are ruining the country are in power, ”51-year-old nurse Natela Svanidzé told AFP. The protesters promised to continue their mobilization in the coming days.

The President of Georgia between 2004 and 2013, Micheïl Saakashvili, 53, was arrested on Friday after returning from eight years of exile.

He was arrested in 2018 in absentia for six years in prison for “abuse of power”. He is assessing this political case and has announced a hunger strike while in custody.

His arrest is part of the political crisis that has rocked Georgia since the October 2020 parliamentary elections, which the ruling Georgian Dream Party founded by billionaire Bidzina Ivanishvili, the great rival of Mr Saakashvili, narrowly won.

The United States on Monday called on the authorities “to ensure that Mr. Saakashvili is treated fairly in accordance with Georgian law and Georgia’s international human rights obligations,” said United States spokesman for American diplomacy Ned Price.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has called for the former Georgian leader, who has lost his Georgian citizenship and has a Ukrainian passport, to return to Ukraine and exercise official functions in that country.

“Nobody on earth is in a position to convince us to release Saakatschwili,” replied Prime Minister Irakli Garibachvili of the Georgian Dream on Sunday evening. “Saakashvili will serve his entire sentence, then of course he can return to Ukraine.”

But he was also of the opinion that Mikheil Saakashvili could face new legal problems. “He should behave better (in prison) or we will start new charges,” Garibachvili warned.

The former head of state, an admired and criticized charismatic figure, secretly returned to Georgia on Friday, the eve of the local elections.

The vote was finally won by the ruling party with 46.7% of the vote, compared to 30.6% in the United National Movement (MNU) of Mikheïl Saakashvili. The various opposition parties gathered 53% of the vote and denounced massive fraud.

Second rounds of voting between the power candidates and the MNE will be held on October 30th in major cities, including Tbilisi.