Georgia | Ex-President Mikheil Saakashvili arrested after returning from exile

(Tbilisi) Former Georgian President and opponent Mikheil Saakashvili was arrested on his return to his country after eight years of exile amid a political crisis, Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili announced on Friday.

Posted on Oct 1, 2021 at 10:41 am Updated at 12:38 pm

“Georgia’s third president, Mikheil Saakashvili, was arrested and jailed,” Garibashvili said at a press conference.

According to him, the Georgian security forces followed Mr Saakashvili’s movements from Ukraine and “decided to deploy the police where and when there were the least obstacles to arrest”.

Mr Saakashvili is wanted for “abuse of power” in a case he believes is political and for which he was sentenced in absentia to six years in prison.

The return and arrest of the 53-year-old ex-president is expected to exacerbate the political crisis in Georgia, where local elections will be held on Sunday, believed to be the key election for the ruling Georgian dream party.

President from 2004 to 2013, Mr Saakashvili admitted in a video posted on YouTube in which he said he had returned to Georgia in the coastal city of Batumi on Friday morning.

The Georgian authorities initially denied that the former president and founder of Georgia’s largest opposition party, the United National Movement (UNM), had managed to return to his country.

Prior to his arrest, Mr Saakachvili urged supporters to meet on Sunday and march into the capital, Tbilisi, “to protect the voting results”.

Mikheïl Saakashvili is a regular hit. In 2017 he entered the Ukraine illegally on foot – where he also had legal problems – surrounded by a crowd of supporters, an unbelievable scene.