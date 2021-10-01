Georgia | Former President Saakashvili says he has returned home, the government denies

(Tbilisi) Former President Mikheil Saakashvili said Friday that he had returned to Georgia after eight years of exile, an announcement that has been denied by authorities threatening to arrest him if he returns to that Caucasian country that is in a long political crisis has plunged.

Posted on Oct 1, 2021 at 10:41 am

“I risked my life and my freedom to return,” Saakashvili, 53, said in a video on his Facebook account saying he was in the Georgian coastal city of Batumi.

However, the Georgian Interior Ministry assured that Mr. Saakashvili, who is accused by the judiciary of his country of abuse of power, has not returned to Georgia on an issue which he believes is political.

“We are in active communication with the Ukrainian side and I can categorically say that Mikheil Saakashvili did not cross the Ukrainian border,” Georgian Deputy Interior Minister Alexandre Darachvelidze hammered in front of the media.

The leader of the ruling Georgian Dream Party, Irakli Kobakhidze, also said that “Saakashvili is not in Georgia,” denouncing a deception.

Mikheïl Saakashvili is a regular hit. In 2017 he entered the Ukraine illegally on foot – where he also had legal problems – surrounded by a crowd of supporters, an unbelievable scene.

President from 2004 to 2013, this time he announced his return to his home country for this weekend, on the occasion of the local elections held on Saturday, which are seen as a test of the party in power.

“I call on everyone to vote for the United National Movement (MNU),” the main opposition party he is the founder, Saakashvili said in the video released on Friday.

Several members of his party insisted that he was in Batumi and claimed to have video-called him there.

Increased tension

He also urged his supporters to meet on Sunday and march into the capital, Tbilisi, “to protect the voting results,” and promised to join the procession.

“If this usurping government can stop me first, it can only make us stronger. I am not going to give in anyway and I hope you neither are, ”he added.

His return to Georgia, “whether it is true or not, increases tension ahead of Saturday’s elections,” Georgian President Salome Sourabishvili said in a televised address on Friday.

The ex-president, who has been in exile since 2013, showed a photo of a plane ticket to Tbilisi for Saturday evening, the day of the local elections, on Monday.

The Georgian authorities immediately warned that if he returned he would be arrested immediately.

Flaming character

As an extravagant character, Mikheïl Saakachvili is for his followers the hero of the “Rose Revolution” of 2003, which ousted the post-communist elite in Georgia and brought about important reforms.

But he is also the man of defeat in the 2008 war against Russia and his critics denounce his propensity for authoritarianism.

After leaving Georgia in 2013, he lived in the US for some time before starting a new political career in Ukraine, supported at times by ex-President Petro Poroshenko, with whom he then quarreled.

Most recently, Mikheil Saakashvili headed a Ukrainian government body responsible for reforms.

Georgia has been in a political crisis since last year when opposition parties denounced massive fraud in the parliamentary elections, which the ruling Georgian dream party narrowly won.

In May, the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, negotiated an agreement to end the crisis, but in July the Georgian Dream unilaterally withdrew from it, drawing criticism from the EU and the US.

On Monday, Saakashvili insisted that the agreement should be respected and called the local elections on Saturday a “referendum” against Bidzina Ivanishvili, the founder of the Georgian Dream and richest man in Georgia.

Mr Ivanishvili claims to have withdrawn from political life when his critics accuse him of being the real master of the government.