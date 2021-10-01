Georgia | Mikheïl Saakachvili, extravagant reformer, but criticized in his country

(Tbilisi) Former Georgian President Micheïl Saakashvili, who announced on Friday that he had returned to his country after eight years of exile, is a charismatic reformer but also heavily criticized and with an exceptional political career.

Posted on Oct 1, 2021 at 10:41 am

Irakli METREVELI Agence France-Presse

The 53-year-old laughing, almost six foot tall, bear-like man divides this Caucasian nation, where his followers consider him the founder of modern Georgia, while his critics denounce his authoritarian tendencies.

Throughout his eventful political life, he has never ceased to present himself as the annihilator of the oligarchs who, in his opinion, are “stifling the rest of democracy in Eastern Europe”.

He is “very proud” that he was never “associated with corruption or enrichment cases” during his tenure between 2004 and 2013.

Despite everything, his career could now lead him to jail.

The founder of Georgia’s largest opposition party said he was back home on Friday and urged supporters to demonstrate on October 3 to defend their votes in Saturday’s delicate local government elections.

The authorities immediately denied this arrival and denounced a ruse by this politician who is known for his fondness for the spectacle.

Accused of abuse of power, the former president faces arrest on his return.

He denies these allegations and claims to be the victim of a cabal of his great rival, billionaire Bidzina Ivanishvili, the founder of the ruling Georgian Dream Party and the current strong man in the country.

Anti-Corruption Crusade

In 2003 he took over the presidency after leading the “Rose Revolution” that peacefully ousted the old Soviet-era elites.

This polyglot, who studied in France and the United States, was once the darling of the West and promised to transform a country plagued by more than a decade of political crises, wars against separatist provinces, poverty and corruption.

In 2005, George W. Bush, then President of the United States, praised Saakashvili’s Georgia as a “beacon of democracy” and American senators even nominated it for the Nobel Peace Prize.

The current American head of state Joe Biden called him in 2012 “George Washington of Eastern Europe”.

During his presidency, Mr. Saakachvili actually led an effective crusade against corruption, reformed police forces notoriously affected by this scourge, imprisoned criminal leaders, and rebuilt crumbling infrastructure.

In addition, it carried out economic reforms to promote the economy and tripled its gross domestic product (GDP) per capita.

Accusation of authoritarianism

However, many critics denounced attacks on freedoms and an authoritarian tendency under his presidency and cited in particular the violent suppression of anti-government demonstrations.

In 2008, a five-day blitz with Russia ended in a humiliating defeat, for which he is partly responsible.

Against the background of tensions with Moscow, Mr Saakatschwili sent the army to regain control of the separatist region of South Ossetia, backed by Russia, which brought its troops to Georgia in retaliation.

In 2012 he lost the parliamentary elections to Bidzina Ivanichvili’s party.

After his second and final term as President, he left the country for the United States in 2013. He then moved to Ukraine to head the Odessa strategic region, before becoming angry with then President Petro Poroshenko and organizing protests against him.

Saakashvili, stripped of his Ukrainian citizenship abroad, did not hesitate to cross the Ukrainian border on foot from Poland, surrounded by a crowd of supporters, before he was forcibly evicted.

The new President Volodymyr Zelenskyi returned his Ukrainian passport to him and appointed him head of a reform agency in 2020, which did not have any notable success.