Georgian dream wins important local election

In Georgia, the internal political crisis is not in sight. During the local elections, no decision was taken on the post of mayor. It does not fall until later in the second round.

Tbilisi (AP) – In the local elections in Georgia in the South Caucasus, overshadowed by a political crisis, the ruling Georgian Dream party won, according to official reports. After counting almost all the ballots, it reached 46.6%, as announced by the electoral commission.

The largest opposition party, the United National Movement of arrested ex-president Mikhail Saakashvili, stood at 30.7 percent. In many municipal elections, however, a second round is necessary.

The arrest of the former head of state causes tensions with Ukraine. As President of Ukraine, he constantly campaigns for the return of his compatriots, said President Volodymyr Selenskyj. “Mikhail Saakashvili is a Ukrainian citizen, and this also applies to him.” All the institutions were working on the case. The ex-president, wanted by an arrest warrant, was arrested Friday by police in an apartment in Tbilisi after years of exile.

According to the Interior Ministry, he is under investigation for illegal border crossing. He had been convicted of abuse of power. Saakashvili is a consultant in Ukraine. Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili promised that his country would answer all questions from abroad.

Saakashvili was sentenced to several prison terms after being dismissed from his post in 2013. He was President of Georgia from 2004 to 2013 and implemented pro-Western reforms. After the August war it started in 2008, Russia recognized the Georgian separatist territories of South Ossetia and Abkhazia as independent states. He had announced his return to his country of origin in recent days.

The arrest sparked unrest during Saturday’s vote. The election of new mayors and local parliaments was seen as an important test of sentiment for the ruling party and the United National Movement. The opposition had also announced in advance that the outcome should decide on new demonstrations. It was initially quiet on Sunday. Police spoke of a rather calm electoral process. In some cases there were fights.

Since the legislative elections last autumn, the situation in the Black Sea country with 3.7 million inhabitants has been tense. After the victory of the ruling party, the opposition complained of forgery and boycotted the work of parliament.

Georgian Dream party chairman Irakli Kobachidze spoke of a “convincing victory”. However, a second round is needed in big cities like Tbilisi, which has more than one million inhabitants, because the candidates did not obtain the required absolute majority. This means that there will be no end anytime soon to the domestic political crisis in the former Soviet republic. The opposition stressed that many of their candidates were ahead.