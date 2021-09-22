Geriatric Care Devices Market Based on Current and Future Trends, Developments and Opportunities 2021-2028

Global Geriatric Care Devices Market was valued at USD 836.5 billion in 2020 which expected to reach USD 1944.02 billion by 2027 at a CAGR 7.2% from 2020-2027.

Geriatric care devices are used for planning healthcare management & coordinating care of the geriatric population and people with mental or physical impairments. These products comfort daily activities of old people, deliver them with long-term care needs as well as enhance their quality of life. Geriatric care devices include walkers, wheelchairs, and adult diapers for daily routine. Also, these devices promote nursing at home level.

Get Free Sample Copy Of This Report @ https://qualiketresearch.com/request-sample/Geriatric-Care-Devices-Market/request-sample

Key Players

Various key players are listed in this report such as Invacare Corporation, Cardinal Health, Kimberly-Clark, Unicharm Corporation, Sunrise Medical LLC, Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget, Nippon Paper, Inc., Medline Industries, Inc., Medical Depot, Inc., Mobility Aids Sales & Services, etc.

Market Taxonomy

By Product

Mobility Assistance Aids

Assistive Furniture

Bathroom Safety & Assistive Products

Communication Aids

Speech & Writing Therapy Devices

Hearing Aids

Vision & Reading Aids

By End User

Hospitals

Elderly Nursing Homes

Homecare

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Get Discount On This Report @ https://qualiketresearch.com/request-sample/Geriatric-Care-Devices-Market/ask-for-discount

About Us

QualiKet Research is a leading Market Research and Competitive Intelligence partner helping leaders across the world to develop robust strategy and stay ahead for evolution by providing actionable insights about ever changing market scenario, competition and customers. QualiKet Research is dedicated to enhancing the ability of faster decision making by providing timely and scalable intelligence. We use different intelligence tools to come up with evidence that showcases the threats and opportunities which helps our clients outperform their competition.

Contact Person:

Vishal Thakur

Research Support Specialist

QualiKet Research

6060 N Central Expy #500, TX 75204, U.S.A

Email: sales@qualiketresearch.com

Website: https://qualiketresearch.com