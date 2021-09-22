Geriatric Care Devices Market Based on Current and Future Trends, Developments and Opportunities 2021-2028
Global Geriatric Care Devices Market was valued at USD 836.5 billion in 2020 which expected to reach USD 1944.02 billion by 2027 at a CAGR 7.2% from 2020-2027.
Geriatric care devices are used for planning healthcare management & coordinating care of the geriatric population and people with mental or physical impairments. These products comfort daily activities of old people, deliver them with long-term care needs as well as enhance their quality of life. Geriatric care devices include walkers, wheelchairs, and adult diapers for daily routine. Also, these devices promote nursing at home level.
Key Players
Various key players are listed in this report such as Invacare Corporation, Cardinal Health, Kimberly-Clark, Unicharm Corporation, Sunrise Medical LLC, Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget, Nippon Paper, Inc., Medline Industries, Inc., Medical Depot, Inc., Mobility Aids Sales & Services, etc.
Market Taxonomy
By Product
- Mobility Assistance Aids
- Assistive Furniture
- Bathroom Safety & Assistive Products
- Communication Aids
- Speech & Writing Therapy Devices
- Hearing Aids
- Vision & Reading Aids
By End User
- Hospitals
- Elderly Nursing Homes
- Homecare
- Others
By Region
- North America
- Latin America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
