German Ambassador to China Dies

German Ambassador to China Jan Hecker has died – circumstances are still unclear. The Foreign Ministry announced.

Beijing / Berlin (dpa) – German Ambassador to China Jan Hecker has died, the Foreign Ministry in Berlin announced Monday morning. Hecker had not returned to the post until August. The circumstances of his death were initially unclear. Before taking office, Hecker had worked as a foreign policy adviser to Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU).

“It is with deep sadness and dismay that we are greeted by the sudden death of the German Ambassador to China, the experienced Professor Dr. Jan Hecker,” read the message from the Foreign Ministry. “At this time, our thoughts are with his family and those who were close to him.”