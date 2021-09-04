Germans are divided when it comes to accepting refugees

Berlin (dpa) – Anyone, as a politician, for or against a generous admission of Afghan refugees must in any case face headwinds.

A survey commissioned by the German Press Agency shows that the German population is divided on this issue. Last week, 46% of respondents to the representative survey of opinion research institute YouGov spoke out against accepting more Afghan refugees in Germany. In total, 47% of those questioned called for the protection of more Afghans in Germany.

However, some supporters of a generous welcome tie this to one condition: one in four wants Germany to allow more Afghan refugees into the country only if other EU countries do the same. Only 22% of Germans would be in favor of accepting many Afghans, even if other EU countries did not join them.

Other EU countries

European Union interior ministers failed to find a common position on how to deal with Afghan migrants at a meeting last Tuesday. “Incentives for illegal migration should be avoided,” a ministerial statement said. Federal Interior Minister Horst Seehofer (CSU) has spoken out against giving concrete figures for the settlement of Afghan refugees in EU countries.

Even after the evacuation flights have ended, the federal government is trying to help the former local forces of the Bundeswehr and other German institutions and bring them to Germany. Foreign Minister Heiko Maas (SPD) has spoken on this subject in several neighboring countries of Afghanistan. Some journalists, human rights activists and women’s rights activists have also been admitted on humanitarian grounds.

Difficult to leave the country

For those of them who are currently still in Afghanistan, however, according to observers, it is difficult to leave the country. On the one hand, this is due to Taliban checks on highways and border crossings. On the other hand, neighboring countries like Iran have restricted entry.

On August 15, Taliban Islamist militants captured the Afghan capital Kabul with virtually no fighting. On the night of August 31, the last American military machine left the country. The Taliban’s seizure of power after 20 years sparked a movement of refugees.

According to the survey, supporters of the Greens found the greatest approval for the admission of more Afghan refugees to Germany – if necessary even alone. Hardly any AfD supporter voted in favor. The will to accept is a little greater in the west than in the east.