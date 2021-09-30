Germany | 96-year-old ex-Nazi arrested after escaping from court

(Itzehoe) A 96-year-old former Nazi concentration camp secretary was taken into custody on Thursday after several hours of escape before the opening of her trial in Germany, in more than 10,000 cases.

Yannick PASQUET Agence France-Presse

At the end of an incredible day, the Itzehoe court in the north of the country ordered the defendant’s provisional detention, whose trial will continue on October 19.

Twenty minutes after the trial opened on Thursday morning, the president of the court must have made an unusual announcement for a defendant of this age: “The defendant is on the run” […] An arrest warrant was issued against him.

“She left home (for the elders) this morning. She took a taxi “to reach an underground station on the outskirts of Hamburg,” said the spokeswoman.

“Contempt”

Problem for the judiciary: They seem to have been informed in advance about the risk of flight.

The defendant herself wrote it in a letter to the President of the Tribunal, which, according to information from the magazine Der Spiegel, was partially confirmed by a lawyer for Holocaust victims who said she was aware of a letter “three weeks ago”.

She declared that “she would, so to speak, boycott the procedure (…) she wrote that it would be degrading if she took part,” confirmed Mir Christoph Rückel.

His behavior caused consternation. “It shows contempt for survivors and the rule of law,” complained Christoph Heubner, deputy chairman of the Auschwitz Committee.

“Even though this woman is very old, couldn’t the court have made arrangements? “He also remarked and was also amazed at the complicity that she could benefit from.

“Healthy enough to escape, healthy enough to go to jail!” “, Tweeted Efraim Zuroff, the president of the Simon Wiesenthal Center, which persecutes the Nazis who are still alive.

So far, the four former guards or employees of Nazi camps who were sentenced to ten years in Germany have all sat in the defendants’ box.

Irmgard Furchner, the only woman involved in National Socialism who has been on trial in Germany for decades, did not comment on the charges against her before her trial.

A centenarian, former guard of the Sachsenhausen Nazi camp, is also due to be brought to justice near Berlin from next Thursday.

Never before has Germany, which has shown little zeal to find its war criminals for a long time, brought such old Nazis to justice.

At the time of the crime, Irmgard Furchner, who was 18 to 19 years old and who lives in a retirement home near Hamburg, must be brought to a special court for “complicity in murder in more than 10,000 cases”, according to the public prosecutor.

Prisoners

The public prosecutor’s office accuses him of having been involved in the murder of prisoners in the Stutthof concentration camp in what is now Poland through his administrative functions. From June 1943 to April 1945 she worked there as a typist and secretary to camp commandant Paul Werner Hoppe.

In this camp near the city of Danzig (then Danzig), in which 65,000 people were killed, “Jewish prisoners, Polish partisans and Soviet prisoners of war” were systematically murdered, the public prosecutor recalled.

Lawyer Christoph Rückel, who has represented Holocaust survivors for years, assured the NDR that the defendant had “typed up the execution and deportation orders and affixed her initials”.

At the end of a long process, the judiciary had assessed in February that the ninety-year-old was fit to appear despite her old age.

76 years after the end of the Second World War, the German judiciary is still looking for surviving former Nazi criminals.

According to historians, around 4,000 women served as guards in concentration camps.