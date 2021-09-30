Germany | Ex-Secretary of the Nazi camp fleeing from court

(Itzehoe) A 96-year-old former Nazi concentration camp secretary fled her trial in Germany on Thursday and caused consternation in court because she was at risk of complicity in the murder in more than 10,000 cases.

Yannick PASQUET Agence France-Presse

“The defendant is on the run […] An arrest warrant has been issued, ”said the court president soberly twenty minutes after the planned opening of the first hearing on Thursday in Itzehoe in northern Germany.

“She left home (for the elders) this morning. She took a taxi, ”said Itzehoe’s court spokeswoman, Frederike Milhoffer.

However, his attorney Wolf Molkentin was present in the courtroom but made no statement to reporters.

So far, the four former guards or employees of Nazi camps, who were sentenced to ten years in prison in Germany, have all sat in the defendants’ box.

storage area

Due to the planned presence of more than 130 journalists and numerous civil parties, the Itzehoe district court was relocated to a building in a warehouse area outside the city.

Irmgard Furchner, the only woman involved in National Socialism who has been on trial in Germany for decades, did not comment on the allegations against her before the trial began.

The latter, when it finally opens, will have to be followed a week later by that of a centenarian, a former guard at the Sachsenhausen Nazi camp near Berlin.

Never before has Germany, which has shown little zeal to find its war criminals for a long time, brought such old former Nazis to justice.

The case will also be on the eve of April 75.

According to the public prosecutor, Irmgard Furchner, who lives in a senior citizens’ home near Hamburg, has to be tried before a special youth court for “complicity in murder in more than 10,000 cases”.

Prisoners

The public prosecutor’s office accuses her of having been involved in the murder of prisoners in the Stutthof concentration camp in what is now Poland, where she worked as a typist and secretary to camp commandant Paul Werner Hoppe between June 1943 and April 1945.

In this camp near the city of Danzig, where 65,000 people died, “Jewish prisoners, Polish partisans and Soviet prisoners of war” were systematically murdered, according to the public prosecutor’s office.

According to lawyer Christoph Rückel, who has represented Holocaust survivors for years, she “handled all of the camp commandant’s correspondence”.

“She also typed the execution and deportation orders and affixed her initials,” he said in the NDR.

At the end of a long process, the judiciary had assessed in February that the ninety-year-old was fit to appear despite her old age.

Hearings, which should run until June 2022, are to be limited to a few hours per hearing day.

76 years after the end of the Second World War, the German judiciary is still looking for surviving former Nazi criminals.

Eight cases, in particular from former employees of the Buchenwald and Ravensbrück camps, are currently being investigated by various German public prosecutors, the central office for the investigation of the crimes of National Socialism told the AFP news agency.

In recent years, several cases have been dismissed because of the suspects’ death or physical inability to prosecute.

But while Germany has condemned four former guards or accountants of the Nazi camps Sobibor, Auschwitz, and Stutthof in the past decade, historians have condemned very few women who were involved in the Nazi machinery.

According to historians, around 4,000 women served as guards in concentration camps. But few were tried after the war.

The case law of the conviction of John Demjanjuk, a guard of the Sobibor camp in 1943, to five years in prison in 2011 now allows every helper in a concentration camp, from guard to accountant.