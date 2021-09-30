Germany | Ex-secretary of the Nazi camp flees to court

(Itzehoe) A 96-year-old former Nazi concentration camp secretary fled her trial in Germany on Thursday and caused astonishment in court when she had to answer for more than 10,000 cases of complicity in murder.

Posted on Sep 30, 2021 at 6:44 am Updated at 8:19 am

Yannick PASQUET Agence France-Presse

“The defendant is on the run […] An arrest warrant has been issued, ”said the court president soberly twenty minutes after the planned opening of the first hearing on Thursday in Itzehoe in northern Germany.

Irmgard Furchner “left his home (for the elderly) this morning. She took a taxi to reach an underground station on the outskirts of Hamburg, said a spokeswoman for the Itzehoe court, Frederike Milhoffer.

“We’re looking for her and don’t know where she is,” confirmed a police spokeswoman for Itzehoe at noon.

His lawyer, Wolf Molkentin, was present in the courtroom but made no statement to reporters.

At lunchtime, the court could not say whether the trial could begin that day.

This leak, which, according to Spiegel, the defendant had announced in a letter to the president of the court, Dominik Gross, caused consternation, especially among the president of the Simon Wiesenthal Center, who is persecuting the Nazis who are still alive.

“Healthy enough to escape, healthy enough to go to jail!” Efraim Zuroff tweeted.

So far, the four former guards or employees of Nazi camps, who were sentenced to ten years in prison in Germany, have all sat in the defendants’ box.

storage area

Due to the planned presence of more than 130 journalists and numerous civil parties, the Itzehoe district court was relocated to a building in a warehouse area outside the city.

Irmgard Furchner, the only woman involved in National Socialism who has been on trial in Germany for decades, did not comment on the allegations against her before the trial began.

The latter, when it finally opens, will have to be followed a week later by that of a centenarian, a former guard at the Sachsenhausen Nazi camp near Berlin.

Never before has Germany, which has shown little zeal to find its war criminals for a long time, brought such old former Nazis to justice.

According to the report, Irmgard Furchner, who was 18 to 19 years old at the time of the events and lives in an old people’s home near Hamburg, will be charged with “complicity in murder in more than 10,000 cases” in a special youth court.

Prisoners

The public prosecutor’s office accuses her of having been involved in the murder of prisoners in the Stutthof concentration camp in what is now Poland, where she worked as a typist and secretary to camp commandant Paul Werner Hoppe between June 1943 and April 1945.

In this camp near the city of Danzig (then Danzig), in which 65,000 people were killed, “Jewish prisoners, Polish partisans and Soviet prisoners of war” were systematically murdered, the public prosecutor recalled.

Lawyer Christoph Rückel, who has represented Holocaust survivors for years, assured the NDR that she had “typed out the execution and deportation orders and affixed her initials”.

At the end of a long process, the judiciary had assessed in February that the ninety-year-old was fit to appear despite her old age.

Hearings, which should run until June 2022, are to be limited to a few hours per hearing day.

76 years after the end of the Second World War, the German judiciary is still looking for surviving former Nazi criminals.

Eight cases, mainly of former employees of the Buchenwald and Ravensbrück camps, are currently being investigated by various German public prosecutors, said AFP of the Central Office for Solving the Crimes of National Socialism.

According to historians, around 4,000 women served as guards in concentration camps.

The case law of the conviction of John Demjanjuk, a guard of the Sobibor camp in 1943, to five years in prison in 2011 now allows every helper in a concentration camp, from guard to accountant.