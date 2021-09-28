Germany | Olaf Scholz, the victory of silent competence

Just three months ago, his party had stalled in the polls and advancement as chancellor seemed very unlikely. But after the parliamentary elections on September 26, Olaf Scholz will most likely replace Angela Merkel after months of negotiations. Portrait of a politician without charisma but with a strong body.

Agnes Gruda La Presse

The fate of the federal elections may have played out on July 17 in Erftstadt, a town in the Rhineland that was hit by floods of unprecedented violence.

On this day, Armin Laschet, the chairman of the Christian Democratic Union of Germany (CDU) visited for the federal election on 26.

When Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier spoke to citizens in need, cameras caught Armin Laschet laughing in the background.

PHOTO MARIUS BECKER, ARCHIVE-RELATED PRESS

CDU boss Armin Laschet laughing during a visit on July 17th in Erftstadt, which was badly affected by the floods in summer

These pictures of a loudly laughing chancellor candidate when Germany went through a devastating ordeal that killed almost 200 people caused severe criticism.

After the disaster, Olaf Scholz, the SPD troop leader, took out his finance minister’s checkbook and offered financial help to the victims of the disaster.

Armin Laschet’s laughter in itself certainly does not explain the meteoric rise of the Social Democrats on the home stretch of the election campaign for the parliamentary elections on September 26th. But the contrast between the lightness of the one and the seriousness of the other played in a historical test in favor of the SPD.

In mid-July this party was collecting just 15% of voting intentions. At the end of summer it was just under 30%. Gathering 25.6% of the votes on election day, one and a half points more than the CDU.

The Heritage

The surprise victory of what the media call “Scholzomat” to underline its indifferent character is “the product of the weakness of its opponents”, summarizes the weekly newspaper Spiegel.

“The circumstances favored Olaf Scholz,” adds Paul Létourneau, retired professor at the University of Montreal and a specialist in the political history of Germany.

PHOTO MARTIN MEISSNER, ARCHIVE-RELATED PRESS

Voting signs of the SPD, the Greens and the CDU in Gelsenkirchen

The result on Sunday was “less of a success for the SPD than a collapse of the CDU,” observes Angela Merkel’s party, Frédéric Mérand, director of the Center for International Studies and Research at the University of Montreal.

That said, the September 26 results aren’t just a win by default. And this charismatic candidate has succeeded in establishing himself as the heir to Angela Merkel.

“We have the impression that with him it is a bit as if the reign of Angela Merkel would continue,” says Paul Létourneau, who lives in Germany.

At 63, Olaf Scholz is a child of the ball: at 17, he grew up in the ranks of the SPD. The labor lawyer standing to the right of his party was Hamburg’s Lord Mayor and could not take over the leadership of his party, but joined Angela Merkel’s coalition in 2018 and took over the office of Vice Chancellor and Minister of Finance.

“He is a very intelligent, rational man, he is not extravagant, he expresses himself in moderation and is always two or three steps ahead,” said Paul Létourneau to his interlocutors. The German media have also recognized him as the big winner of all election debates.

PHOTO MARKUS SCHREIBER, REUTER’S ARCHIVE

Angela Merkel and Olaf Scholz

Olaf Scholz “presents himself as a clone of Angela Merkel”, noted the weekly newspaper Spiegel in a long portrait of the politician. There is this election poster on which he describes himself as “the next Chancellor”. There is also this famous gesture of two hands that form a diamond – Angela Merkel’s distinctive mark – which he copied in a photo.

Another sign of his closeness to the outgoing Chancellor: the media called him “daddy” or “daddy”, analogous to “mutti”, mom, which they had given the outgoing Chancellor.

Olaf Scholz never gets off its hinges, says Spiegel, which identifies his rare misconduct. It happens to him to string together a few nasty words like “shit” or “bastard”.

At the G20 summit in Venice he was sped away in a motorboat in a canal. He laughs with a little childish laugh sometimes. That’s just all.

During the same Venice Summit, Olaf Scholz impressed the gallery by answering questions for three hours during a spontaneous meeting with journalists. It may not be glamorous, but it has content, the Spiegel article concludes.

PHOTO HANNIBAL HANSCHKE, REUTERS ARCHIVE

Olaf Scholz on the tour on the Saturday before the parliamentary elections

Olaf Scholz embodies qualities that we would like to see in a head of state, emphasizes Frédéric Mérand: rigor, stability, dignity. In short, he has the trunk to talk to Vladimir Poutine and Joe Biden of this world.

Right from left

As the Lord Mayor of Hamburg, Olaf Scholz supervised the construction of 400,000 residential units. He is now proposing to raise the minimum wage from 9 to 12 euros per hour (from 13 to 17 dollars). He is considered right within his party and joined Angela Merkel, who eventually moved to the center left of his …

Faced with a Green Party, with which he has to form a coalition, Olaf Scholz has some controversial decisions in his luggage.

The opening of a coal-fired power plant in Hamburg, for example. And his opposition to the reintroduction of the tram. His environmental record is not very green … And he was also splattered by some financial scandals during his tenure as finance minister. But this “liability” will not weigh very heavily in the negotiations that begin on the formation of the next government.

According to the surveys, Olaf Scholz is perhaps not the one with whom a majority of Germans dream of an evening beer. But 55% of voters think he’s competent. In this point he is way ahead of all his opponents. And his win is a bit of silent competence.

Olaf Scholz in a few appointments

PHOTO INA FASSBENDER, REUTERS ARCHIVE

Olaf Scholz, Federal Minister of Finance and Chancellor candidate of the SPD

1958: Born in Osnabrück, Lower Saxony

1975: Joined the Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD)

1998: elected deputy for the first time

2002: Becomes general secretary of the SPD

2011: Elected Mayor of Hamburg, office until 2018

2018: Appointment as Minister of Finance and Vice Chancellor of Angela Merkel’s government

2019: Fails in his attempt to take over the chairmanship of the SPD

2020: Election for the SPD’s candidate for chancellor