Germany PropTech Market Expected to See Rise in Revenue of up to US$ 444.39 million by 2028 | Analysis by Business Market Insights

Germany PropTech Market Expected to See Rise in Revenue of up to US$ 444.39 million by 2028 | Analysis by Business Market Insights

The Germany PropTech market is expected to reach US$ 444.39 million by 2028 from US$ 206.30 million in 2020. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.4% from 2021 to 2028.

The point by point study advances a pivotal minute comprehension of The German PropTech market in a knowledgeable way. The peruser can basically perceive the impressions of the organizations by having data about their income, value, piece of the overall industry, late turns of events, and creation during the period from 2020 to 2027.

Get a Sample Copy of this Germany PropTech Market research report at – https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/sample/TIPRE00021551

PropTech, also referred as property technology, comprises the set of technology driven products, solutions, or services that aid in several business operations and management across the real estate sector. The rising adoption of numerous technologically enabled innovative solutions or services across the real estate industry drive the growth of the Germany PropTech market.

Major key players covered in this report are

ALPHAPENTA

BETTERHOMES AG

BOTTIMMO AG

HAUSGOLD

Homeday GmbH

immoverkauf24 GmbH

Maklaro.de

McMakler GmbH

PriceHubble

realbest Germany GmbH

Germany PropTech Market Segmentation

Germany PropTech Market – by Offerings

Solution

Services

Germany PropTech Market – by Component

Security and Surveillance

Asset Management

Sales and Advertisement

Others

Germany PropTech Market – by Building Type

Residential

Non-residential

The research on the Germany PropTech market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Germany PropTech market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

Order a Copy of this Germany PropTech Market research report at – https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/buy/single/TIPRE00021551

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the Germany PropTech market.

About Us:

Business Market Insights is a market research platform that provides subscription service for industry and company reports. Our research team has extensive professional expertise in domains such as Electronics & Semiconductor; Aerospace & Defense; Automotive & Transportation; Energy & Power; Healthcare; Manufacturing & Construction; Food & Beverages; Chemicals & Materials; and Technology, Media, & Telecommunications.

Contact US:

Business Market Insights

Phone: +442081254005

E-Mail ID: sales@businessmarketinsights.com

Web URL: https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/

LinkedIn URL: https://www.linkedin.com/company/business-market-insights/